Family of cancer patient asking others to give blood

Feb 14, 2024, 5:41 PM

Brodie and Kassie Jespersen play with their 3-year-old son Toby. Toby is battling common cancer in ...

Brodie and Kassie Jespersen play with their 3-year-old son Toby. Toby is battling common cancer in kids called neuroblastoma. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Toby Jespersen started limping right around Thanksgiving.

It was the first sign his parents say led to a devastating diagnosis.

These days, the boy, who loves cars and Paw Patrol, is facing a battle no kid should have to.

“We took him to his doctors. Took him up to Primary’s,” said Brodie Jespersen, Toby’s dad.

Doctors ran tests and got an unthinkable diagnosis: a common cancer in kids called neuroblastoma.

“Half of the cases are what they call high risk,” Brodie Jespersen said.

The cancer is spreading quickly throughout his body.

“That’s why you kinda see some of that bruising,” Brodie Jespersen said.

A request for blood

Between chemotherapy, surgeries and blood transfusions, Toby could spend 12 months or more in the hospital.

“It’s so fresh and new, we still have a lot of unknowns right now,” Brodie Jespersen said.

His family is asking that people donate blood.

“There’s a shortage of blood and these kids could really use that,” said Kassie Jespersen, Toby’s mom.

For now, they’re drawing strength from friends.

“Neighborhood kids bringing signs and treats. It’s pretty special,” Brodie Jespersen said.

And stacking small victories.

“These are the days we take right here. Him up and playing because the last couple of weeks he’s been no strength just kinda in bed,” said Jespersen.

Every day is a gift and they’re hoping Toby will feel well enough to enjoy a big milestone – his third birthday is on Feb. 23.

“We’ve got a long road. We’re just kind of learning to take it day by day,” Brodie Jespersen said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help family with medical expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

