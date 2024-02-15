7-month-old boy dies in Magna hospital after apparent accidental drowning

MAGNA — A child died in Magna Wednesday, in what detectives are investigating as an accidental drowning.

Unified Police Department said officers found a 7-month-old boy who had apparently drowned. The baby was given CPR and transferred to a hospital where he died.

The emergency call came at approximately 6:35 p.m. Wednesday to an area near 2700 South and 9100 West. Detectives are investigating as would be expected in any unexpected death.

“We are investigating it as an accidental drowning,” Sgt. Aymee Race said.

She reminded residents to always have someone old enough to be responsible when any baby or child is around water.