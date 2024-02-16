Sandy unfurls new city flag

SANDY — A new city flag is flying high in Sandy for the first time.

Drivers along Interstate 15 may notice pops of blue and green as they pass the Utah city.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it flying. It’s really big, and it makes me so proud,” Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski said.

Zoltanski said the design, first unveiled last fall, is the first time the city’s had more than its corporate logo to display.

“It’s so important that our community has a symbol to rally around, a symbol of our identity,” Zoltanski said.

Celebrating its 130-year birthday last year, part of the celebration included a new flag design contest.

The new design won two thirds of the vote.

“Sandy is also known for its iconic mountain viewscape, so it suggests the mountain view … the blue is for the blue sky. The white is for the clean water that comes from Little Cottonwood Canyon,” Zoltanski said.

Colonial Flag, the makers of this flag, is coming off another big win, making the big American flag that was shown during the Super Bowl this year.

This new flag, in its extraordinary simplicity, is recognizable as a symbol of pride according to Zoltanski:

The elements of a good flag are that a fourth grader can draw it from memory. There is no printing on a flag, and it has to use basic colors: Bright, simple designs and basic colors. And then, of course, what’s meaningful to the community it represents.