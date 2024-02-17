On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Redesigned flag flying over Cedar City

Feb 17, 2024, 12:00 PM

Redesigned Cedar City flag...

Artist Kenten Pope designed the winning submission for a new Cedar City flag. (Cedar City)

(Cedar City)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITYThe Cedar City Council has approved a new flag design.

The Youth City Council launched the redesign effort in August of 2023 and asked for submissions from the public.

More than 60 designs were submitted and the community later recommended six designs to the City Council for approval, according to a news release.

Resident Kenton Pope’s design was the winner.

“I never would have guessed that my flag would have made the top six, let alone be chosen as the new City Flag, although I did hope it would be,” artist, Kenten Pope said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to put my talents toward this project and hope that my flag represents the best of Cedar City and Festival City USA.”

The City Council tweaked Pope’s design and approved the final version in December, the release stated.

The flag was presented at a city council meeting on Feb. 14 and was placed on display in the council chambers alongside the state flag and the U.S. flag.

Redesigned Cedar City flag

(Cedar City)

The new flag incorporates the pennant flags found in the current city logo in addition to the official city colors. The news release said the pennants resemble those found in the City’s Shakespeare Festival. The pennant shape also has a similar shape to lightning bolts giving a nod to Southern Utah University and the Thunderbird mascot. The sharp points at the bottom of the flag replicate the beautiful Cedar City mountains. The final shape in the upper left of the flag is a 5-point star with each point representing a band of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah.

Youth Council Mayor and Cedar High School senior, Sadie Hinck, who spearheaded the project, was thankful for the effort from the public and city leaders.

“It’s been a rewarding process for me as I’ve learned all the different steps to get something moving through local government,” Hinck said. “Thank you to everyone involved.”

The new city flag is also displayed at the entrance of the Cedar City Regional Airport and will make its way to more city buidlings. You can order a copy from Colonial Flag at 1-877-941-3542.

The redesigned state flag inspired the decision to work on a new flag for Cedar City.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Eye check...

Emma Benson

Bill would lower qualifications to perform some eye surgeries

Everyone deserves quality access to eyecare – but a bill making its way through the Utah legislature is causing some controversy. 

2 hours ago

Bangerter Highway closure...

Cary Schwanitz

Parts of Bangerter Highway closed in Taylorsville for the weekend

Some areas of Bangerter Highway are closed in Taylorsville this weekend.

2 hours ago

Andrew Holmes, a West Jordan Middle School Teacher in his classroom using AI to teach students....

Kiersten Nunez

Empowering education: A Utah school district embraces AI in the classroom

In a forward-looking initiative, educators in the Jordan School District are incorporating artificial intelligence into their classrooms.

14 hours ago

()FILE) The Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020....

Alexander Campbell

West Jordan man convicted of over two dozen sex crimes, most involving children

A local man was convicted on 25 sex-related crimes involving children on Wednesday.

14 hours ago

Skier Kasha Rigby, who had lived in Utah, in an undated photo. She died on Tuesday in an avalanche ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Kasha Rigby, pioneering skier who lived and skied in Utah, dies in Kosovo avalanche

Pioneering skier Kasha Rigby, who had lived and skied in Utah, died this week in an avalanche at a Kosovo resort, according to friends and media reports.

15 hours ago

FILE: Springville High School. (KSL-TV)...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Springville swim coach arrested, accused of touching teens as ‘initiation,’ police say

A Utah County swim coach is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting several athletes.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Redesigned flag flying over Cedar City