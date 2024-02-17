Redesigned flag flying over Cedar City

CEDAR CITY – The Cedar City Council has approved a new flag design.

The Youth City Council launched the redesign effort in August of 2023 and asked for submissions from the public.

More than 60 designs were submitted and the community later recommended six designs to the City Council for approval, according to a news release.

Resident Kenton Pope’s design was the winner.

“I never would have guessed that my flag would have made the top six, let alone be chosen as the new City Flag, although I did hope it would be,” artist, Kenten Pope said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to put my talents toward this project and hope that my flag represents the best of Cedar City and Festival City USA.”

The City Council tweaked Pope’s design and approved the final version in December, the release stated.

The flag was presented at a city council meeting on Feb. 14 and was placed on display in the council chambers alongside the state flag and the U.S. flag.

The new flag incorporates the pennant flags found in the current city logo in addition to the official city colors. The news release said the pennants resemble those found in the City’s Shakespeare Festival. The pennant shape also has a similar shape to lightning bolts giving a nod to Southern Utah University and the Thunderbird mascot. The sharp points at the bottom of the flag replicate the beautiful Cedar City mountains. The final shape in the upper left of the flag is a 5-point star with each point representing a band of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah.

Youth Council Mayor and Cedar High School senior, Sadie Hinck, who spearheaded the project, was thankful for the effort from the public and city leaders.

“It’s been a rewarding process for me as I’ve learned all the different steps to get something moving through local government,” Hinck said. “Thank you to everyone involved.”

The new city flag is also displayed at the entrance of the Cedar City Regional Airport and will make its way to more city buidlings. You can order a copy from Colonial Flag at 1-877-941-3542.

The redesigned state flag inspired the decision to work on a new flag for Cedar City.