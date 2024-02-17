On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

NBA champion, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard is feeling great after heart transplant, wife says

Feb 17, 2024, 2:45 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

FILE - Former Sacramento Kings player Scot Pollard signs an autograph during the half time of the K...

FILE - Former Sacramento Kings player Scot Pollard signs an autograph during the half time of the Kings NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. NBA champion and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard has had a heart transplant, his wife said on social media on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JIMMY GOLEN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. –– NBA champion and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard is “awake and feeling great” a day after a heart transplant, his wife said Saturday on social media.

“Scot has a new heart!” Dawn Pollard posted Friday night on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Surgery went well and I’ve been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit! Now on to the crucial part of recovery.”

She posted an update Saturday, writing: “Look who’s awake and is feeling great! Breathing tube came out early this morning and he started cracking jokes and singing, ‘I left my heart in San Fran-Nashville.’ We are all amazed at Scot’s recovery so far!”

Pollard, who turned 49 on Monday, needed a transplant because of damage to his heart from a virus he caught in 2021 that likely triggered a genetic condition he has known about since it killed his father at 54, when Scot was 16. Pollard’s size complicated efforts to find a donor with a heart big enough to fit his 6-foot-11, 260-pound body.

The heart transplant – ‘It’s go time’

Earlier Friday, Dawn Pollard posted that a heart had been found.

“It’s go time!” she posted on X. “Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful.”

Pollard was a 1997 first-round draft pick after helping Kansas reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in four straight seasons. He was a useful big man off the bench for much of an NBA career that stretched over 11 years and five teams. He played 55 seconds in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trip to the NBA Finals in 2007, and won it all the following year with the Boston Celtics despite a season-ending ankle injury in February.

Pollard retired after that season, then dabbled in broadcasting and acting. He was a contestant on the 32nd season of “Survivor,” where he was voted out on Day 27 with eight castaways remaining.

Pollard went public with his condition last month and began the process of listing himself at transplant centers. He was admitted to intensive care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Feb. 7.

“I’m staying here until I get a heart,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press from his hospital room in Nashville, Tennessee. “My heart got weaker. (Doctors) agree this is my best shot at getting a heart quicker.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Eye check...

Emma Benson

Bill would lower qualifications to perform some eye surgeries

Everyone deserves quality access to eyecare – but a bill making its way through the Utah legislature is causing some controversy. 

8 hours ago

Ruth Norton uses the ArthroFit gym to help senior patients prevent, prepare for and recover from su...

Emma Benson

Intermountain program helps seniors fight joint pain, recover from surgery

Ruth Norton has had her fair share of health challenges, including double-knee surgery, open-heart surgery, and breast cancer. 

2 days ago

The Boob Bus...

Shelby Lofton

The Boob Bus’s mission is to improve Utah’s mammogram rate

A high number of Utah women don't get mammograms and a genetic counselor at the University of Utah is trying to change that.

2 days ago

Activities such as yoga can help treat depression, a new study shows. Other exercises such as walki...

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

These simple activities can treat depression as effectively as therapy, study says

When a wave of depression hits, exercise may sound like the last thing you want to do. But a new study says it could be crucial to feeling better.

3 days ago

Severe frostbite happens when skin and underlying tissues freeze, limiting blood flow to the area. ...

Mira Cheng, CNN

FDA approves first treatment for severe frostbite

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first treatment for severe frostbite to reduce the risk of finger or toe amputation in adults.

3 days ago

Rickie Rubick was found trapped inside of a St. George care facility's walk in freezer, and later d...

Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

St. George assisted living home warned by state after resident dies after being found in freezer

The state has put a St. George assisted living facility on conditional license status after the recent death of a resident who became trapped in the facility's kitchen freezer and later died.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

NBA champion, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard is feeling great after heart transplant, wife says