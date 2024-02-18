On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

2 people sent to hospital following multiple crashes on westbound Interstate 84

Feb 18, 2024, 3:14 PM | Updated: 4:15 pm

The Utah Highway Patrol says two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injurie...

The Utah Highway Patrol says two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 28.(The Utah Highway Patrol)

(The Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TREMONTON — The Utah Highway Patrol said two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a several crashes on westbound Interstate 84 in Box Elder County.

In all, the UHP says four crashes occurred in the area of milepost 28 because of slick roads. The first crash occurred around 12:13 p.m., which involved a semi and a vehicle.

One person was struck outside their vehicle after the first crash and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In the subsequent crashes, one other person was injured and also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The UHP told KSL weather was a huge factor as heavy snow was reported in the area.

The UHP says the highway was cleared by 3:30 p.m.

