On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

American Red Cross of Utah encourages families to donate during Presidents Day school break

Feb 19, 2024, 12:44 PM | Updated: 1:08 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

LEHI — On Monday, many families will spend time at home, off work or out of school for Presidents Day.

With that extra time, the American Red Cross of Utah said its doors will be open. The goal is to offer a great opportunity for families to make a difference and introduce the blood donation process to their kids. No matter what day it is, blood donations are still needed, which is one reason the Red Cross emphasized the importance of encouraging the next generation to donate blood.

“I remember growing up, the very first time I donated, my stepfather invited me to come with him,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director for the American Red Cross of Central and Southern Utah.

Donner said it’s thanks to that invitation at 16 years old that showed him firsthand the importance of giving blood. He hopes that others are encouraged to follow suit by their families.

“Find a blood drive. But if somebody’s at home, bring them with (you). That could be an amazing opportunity for them to see what this is all about, what this looks like,” Donner said.

Donner said so long as a person meets the requirements, is able-bodied and willing, donors just have to be 18 years or older. However, students who are 16 or 17 years old can donate blood with parental consent.

In the Beehive State, the Red Cross collects the majority of the blood and platelets used by the hospitals in Utah.

So while there may be no school for many students, a life lesson can be taught.

“This is a passion for helping someone; this is the only way they can possibly continue life. There’s no way to synthesize this. There’s no way to manufacture it,” Donner said. “It has to come from an amazing donor.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Exercise particularly reduced risk of death for women, according to the data. (Stock photo, Getty I...

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Women see more benefits to their health with exercise than men, study suggests

The benefits of exercise are great for everyone – but may be even better for women, according to a new study.

2 hours ago

Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but someti...

Taylor Nicioli

Is your ’emotional support water bottle’ causing overhydration?

Whether it be the latest prized Stanley cup or that 10-year-old plastic spout bottle you don’t go anywhere without, “emotional support water bottles” seem to be stuck to our sides and not going anywhere.

8 hours ago

Former President Jimmy Carter’s spirit is “as strong as ever” one year into hospice care, his...

Aileen Graef, CNN

Jimmy Carter’s spirit ‘as strong as ever’ after year in hospice, grandson says

Former President Jimmy Carter’s spirit is “as strong as ever” one year into hospice care, his grandson said.

1 day ago

FILE - Former Sacramento Kings player Scot Pollard signs an autograph during the half time of the K...

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

NBA champion, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard is feeling great after heart transplant, wife says

NBA champion and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard is “awake and feeling great” a day after a heart transplant, his wife said Saturday on social media.

2 days ago

Eye check...

Emma Benson

Bill would lower qualifications to perform some eye surgeries

Everyone deserves quality access to eyecare – but a bill making its way through the Utah legislature is causing some controversy. 

2 days ago

Ruth Norton uses the ArthroFit gym to help senior patients prevent, prepare for and recover from su...

Emma Benson

Intermountain program helps seniors fight joint pain, recover from surgery

Ruth Norton has had her fair share of health challenges, including double-knee surgery, open-heart surgery, and breast cancer. 

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

American Red Cross of Utah encourages families to donate during Presidents Day school break