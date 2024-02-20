A Utah family is seeking help finding a missing mother of two

TOOELE — A Utah family is pleading for help finding a missing mother of two in crisis, who disappeared on Thursday.

Karen Crawford, 43, was seen leaving work around 11 a.m. on Feb. 15 in her black Mazda CX-5 with license plate G16-2WH. A short time later she made a purchase in the Murray area near Fashion Place Mall, but then disappeared.

“No activity on her card, no communications, we don’t know if her phone is off or dead,” said Christy Johnson. “It’s very scary to not be able to talk to her, reach her.”

Johnson describes her sister as a loving and kind mother and wife, who in recent months began to really struggle with her mental health. She says her sister recently moved into a new home and underwent foot surgery.

“Getting rest, advocating for your needs, that would be something Karen would struggle with, she wouldn’t be able to say I need a break and stop,” Johnson said.

Johnson said on the surface, you wouldn’t know her sister is struggling with mental health. She said she is a talented writer, with a witty and engaging personality.

“She is funny, she’s happy, she can light up a room, and she’ll do anything for anybody,” Johnson said.

In recent weeks, Johnson says Crawford attempted self-harm, she says she was receiving help from medical professionals and taking medication, but now fears she’s in crisis once again.

“Mental illness is extremely difficult; they can have all the love and support in the world but finding that right balance of medication and support is really hard,” Johnson said.

Currently, Crawford is listed as a missing person with the Tooele City Police Department. Cpl. Colbey Bentley says detectives are collaborating with Murray Police, where Crawford’s credit card was last used, to gather any leads. Johnson says she wishes they could do more.

“We know law enforcement is doing what they can, but it’s like a needle in a haystack and we don’t know where to look for her, it’s hell,” she said.

Johnson fears that because of her age and mental health history, her sister’s disappearance isn’t get the attention it needs. She wants Utah lawmakers to look at cases like Karen’s and see the need for a statewide alert that would go out to all law enforcement, notifying them of a missing adult experiencing a mental health crisis.

“We have Amber Alerts for missing children, we have Silver Alerts for seniors with dementia, I think we need to have an alert for someone that is a vulnerable adult with mental illness, that could self-harm or harm others, I don’t know why we don’t have that, we need it,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the fear and sadness over the last five days not knowing where her sister is has been overwhelming. She pleading with the public to keep an eye out for her and contact law enforcement if they see her or her vehicle.

“She is loved, and we feel so helpless,” Johnson said. “We’re asking people to just keep their eyes out when they’re driving around.”

The Tooele City Police Department welcomes any tips or sightings Crawford or her car. The number to call is 435-882-5600.