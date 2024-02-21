Missing Tooele woman found dead in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A missing mother of two who was in crisis and disappeared last week was found dead Tuesday night.

Karen Crawford, 43, was seen leaving work around 11 a.m. Friday in her black Mazda CX-5. She later made a purchase in the Murray area near Fashion Place Mall before disappearing.

Family members confirmed to KSL TV that Salt Lake City police officers found Crawford dead inside her car at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is an active investigation still, but at this time, we don’t suspect foul play. Our hearts are with Ms. Crawford’s family and loved ones at this time as they navigate this time of grieving,” Tooele police said in a statement. “We would like to thank the members of the public who called in tips in regards to this case. We would also like to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department for their assistance in investigating this case with us.”

Family members told KSL TV they were “so thankful for all of the support” they’ve received.

Crawford’s sister, Christy Johnson, described her sister as a loving and kind mother and wife, who in recent months began to struggle with her mental health. She said Crawford recently moved into a new home and underwent foot surgery.

“Getting rest, advocating for your needs, that would be something Karen would struggle with, she wouldn’t be able to say I need a break and stop,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that on the surface, you wouldn’t know her sister struggled with mental health. In recent weeks, Johnson said Crawford attempted self-harm and was receiving help from medical professionals and taking medication.

“Mental illness is extremely difficult; they can have all the love and support in the world but finding that right balance of medication and support is really hard,” Johnson said.

