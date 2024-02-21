On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Missing Tooele woman found dead in Salt Lake City

Feb 21, 2024, 10:41 AM | Updated: 10:42 am

Karen Crawford was last seen near Fashion Place Mall on Thursday Feb. 15, 2024. Any information ca...

Karen Crawford was last seen near Fashion Place Mall on Thursday Feb. 15, 2024. Any information can be reported to Tooele County dispatch at 435-882-5600. (Christine Johnson)

(Christine Johnson)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A missing mother of two who was in crisis and disappeared last week was found dead Tuesday night.

Karen Crawford, 43, was seen leaving work around 11 a.m. Friday in her black Mazda CX-5. She later made a purchase in the Murray area near Fashion Place Mall before disappearing.

Family members confirmed to KSL TV that Salt Lake City police officers found Crawford dead inside her car at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is an active investigation still, but at this time, we don’t suspect foul play. Our hearts are with Ms. Crawford’s family and loved ones at this time as they navigate this time of grieving,” Tooele police said in a statement. “We would like to thank the members of the public who called in tips in regards to this case. We would also like to thank the Salt Lake City Police Department for their assistance in investigating this case with us.”

Family members told KSL TV they were “so thankful for all of the support” they’ve received.

Crawford’s sister, Christy Johnson, described her sister as a loving and kind mother and wife, who in recent months began to struggle with her mental health. She said Crawford recently moved into a new home and underwent foot surgery.

“Getting rest, advocating for your needs, that would be something Karen would struggle with, she wouldn’t be able to say I need a break and stop,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that on the surface, you wouldn’t know her sister struggled with mental health. In recent weeks, Johnson said Crawford attempted self-harm and was receiving help from medical professionals and taking medication.

“Mental illness is extremely difficult; they can have all the love and support in the world but finding that right balance of medication and support is really hard,” Johnson said.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Fewer than two in five people in the US have gotten the flu vaccine this season, according to CDC e...

Eliza Pace

New study shows alternating arm for vaccine doses may improve immunity

With two-dose vaccinations, getting one shot in each arm may improve immunity up to four-fold, a new study shows. 

1 hour ago

Lauren Rives, a senior at the University of Utah, speaks at a demonstration against HB261 at the U....

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

University of Utah highlights positive impacts of equity, diversity and inclusion programs

The University of Utah has produced a new 'scorecard' highlighting the positive impacts of equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives that face revamping due to new state legislation.

2 hours ago

Law enforcement respond to a deadly crash at the intersection of 4000 South and Midland Drive in We...

Josh Ellis

One woman dead, two people injured after Weber County crash

A woman was killed and two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Weber County Tuesday night.

6 hours ago

A homicide investigation in Tooele is proving so shocking, that even the most seasoned police veter...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Police expert: 9-year-old arrested in Tooele homicide investigation not too young to be charged

A homicide investigation in Tooele is proving so shocking, that even the most seasoned police veterans say they've never seen anything like it.

13 hours ago

Sandy police confirmed Tuesday that they made 19 arrests in a suspected identity theft ring with as...

Andrew Adams

Sandy police break up ID theft and fraud ring with as many as 200 victims around the state

Sandy police confirmed Tuesday that they made 19 arrests in a suspected identity theft ring with as many as 200 victims around the state.

13 hours ago

Sen. Curt Bramble and members of a Senate committee talk about a bill designed to keep elected offi...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

Should you get to see elected officials’ calendars? These Utah lawmakers say no

The KSL Investigators are days away from going to court to argue for your right to see the Utah Attorney General's work calendar. As we fight for transparency, lawmakers are stepping in to make it so the public doesn't get to see this record of how officials spend their time.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Missing Tooele woman found dead in Salt Lake City