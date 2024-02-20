Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline announces she is seeking re-election

SALT LAKE CITY — In a post on Facebook Monday, Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline announced she is seeking re-election.

The announcement comes after state leaders have called for her resignation after a recent social media post suggested a teen on a school basketball team might be transgender.

Earlier this month, the Granite School District also called for Cline’s resignation. And last week, the State Board of Education stripped her of board powers and also asked for her resignation.

In her post, Cline says she has worked “night and day” to assist parents around the state with their concerns and questions. And help the public be more informed about the agendas making their way into the schools in Utah.

“I will continue working to protect children against the tsunami of education systems that are actively undermining faith, family and freedom,” Cline wrote.

