Utah teen qualifies as finalist for the ‘Military Child of the Year Award’

KAYSVILLE — A Utah teenager is one of 35 finalists for a national prestigious award.

Morgan Becker, 16, from Kaysville, is among five other Air Force finalists from across the nation trying to win in their branch of the armed forces.

Morgan is a part of a military family, and as she moved to new places, she found solace in art. She was able to nurture that passion as an art teacher for other kids.

The nomination highlights the positive impact military children have on their families and communities.

According to the award’s website, the finalists will be flown to Washington D.C. and will be recognized at the April 2024 gala. The finalists will receive a $10,000 prize, a laptop, and other donated gifts.

Finalists for each division will be announced in March.