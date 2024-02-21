Cox shared his ‘Disagree Better’ initiative in Washington, D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to share his “Disagree Better” initiative.

As the chair of the National Governor’s Association, Cox joined a discussion of the state of bipartisanship in America, and how we all can reduce divisiveness.

In an effort to promote disagreeing better, Cox joined Gov. Wes Moore, D-Maryland, on stage at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. and answered questions about how government, states, and communities can step up in how we respond to each other and get things done.

In a day and age where it is hard for everyone to agree on issues, Cox is hoping to share his and the state’s vision to set aside differences, and instead, take steps toward meaningful solutions.

“Relearning how to disagree the right way – how to have debate – how to stay true to your principles,” Cox said. “Your core values without demeaning and tearing apart the other side, and in so doing, actually find where there is common ground and where we can meet each other to solve problems.”

Tracing back to where the divisiveness started, Cox said one of the roots is in loneliness.

Craving community and adding in social media, which can do more harm than good, has helped propel how we see ourselves and each other, Cox said.

“We never defined ourselves by our political parities,” he said. “Growing up, I didn’t know who the Republicans were in my town – who the Democrats were in my congregation – and now, it’s the first thing. It’s the first thing most people define themselves as.”

Cox is urging people to listen to others, noting it starts with the willingness to do so that can make great waves of change.