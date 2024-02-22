On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
‘The groundhog was wrong’: Heavy snow, rain mix hits Cache Valley Utah

Feb 21, 2024, 6:41 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


LOGAN — Rain across much of the Wasatch Front brought a lot of that heavy, slushy snow to the Cache Valley on Wednesday.

Many people are still digging their way out of the snow.

Wednesday morning the slush was coming down so fast that the Utah Department of Transportation plow drivers struggled to keep up. The snow and slush may be what the state’s environment needs, but it’s not always what the residents want.

“Not so much. No, there’s other things I could be doing right now,” Jerry Rawson laughed as he helped neighbors in Smithfield clear their driveways and sidewalks.

Jerry Rawson

Jerry Raswson helped his neighbors clear their sidewalks and driveway. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Joe Obero was outside helping too.

“It’s always good to see,” Obero said. “It’s always hard to push it. We definitely need it though.”

That heavy and sometimes back-breaking slush is tough to move around. It’s not very fun if you’re doing it with a shovel.

It’s also weighing down some trees.

The heavy snow weighed down several trees causing many branches to snap and fall. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The heavy snow weighed down several trees causing many branches to snap and fall. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

JoAnne Dahl woke up to find part of her pine tree, bowing and sitting on the ground in her neighbor’s usual parking space.

“I was surprised because if the neighbor hadn’t moved, it would have smashed his truck,” Dahl said.

A few neighbors helped clear the branches Wednesday afternoon.

Dahl said, “Well yeah, they’re just people in the ward that are kind and helpful.”

Call it a fairly minor inconvenience for the help we need in our future water supply.

“We haven’t had anything quite like this all our winter so this is kind of a fun change. Bryce Bosworth said. “It’s been constant rain this year so it’s nice to see the snow.

 

Logan's Main Street covered with snow

The storm left a layer of snow and ice on Main Street in Logan. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Bosworth said he cleared the snow from his storefront at U and I Furniture about five times before noon, but he didn’t seem to mind.

“We finally got some great snow,” he said.

State Troopers said it was relatively uneventful this morning despite the slick conditions. They responded to less than a dozen accidents on the highways in Rich, Cache, and Box Elder Counties. Clearing the snow on driveways and roads seemed to be the greater challenge.

“We were waiting for it. It finally showed up,” Rawson said. “I guess the groundhog was wrong.”

