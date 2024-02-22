On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Several agencies search for source of gas smell in West Jordan

Feb 22, 2024, 1:55 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN – The West Jordan Fire Department and other agencies spent much of Thursday morning searching for the source of a gas smell.

Chris Trevino, West Jordan Deputy Fire Chief, said crews were called out at approximately 7:45 after multiple callers reported smelling the natural gas and smoke.

The West Jordan Police Department and Dominion Energy workers also searched for the source but they did not find a source.

Students at four schools in the Jordan School District including Copper Hills High, Copper Canyon Elementary, West Hills Middle, and Jordan Hills Elementary, were asked to stay inside the school for part of the morning. 

The district said there was no smell inside and normal activities resumed at those schools by 10:30 a.m.

Trevino said there could be several possibilities for the gas leak. 

“Oftentimes, fire departments respond to gas leaks secondary to some type of construction accident. For example, if someone’s digging a sprinkler system in their home like an irrigation system, they can have it marked and still hit a natural gas line, which would, in fact, emit gas,” Trevino said. “And then, fire department, Dominion Energy,  police will respond to mitigate that.” 

He said to ventilate your home if you suspect there is a gas leak.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Sandy police car...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com and Garna Mejia, KSLTV.com

Sandy man charged with shooting family member with BB gun, then killing his dog

A man in Sandy is accused of shooting his uncle with a BB gun and setting a room on fire, killing his uncle's dog.

2 minutes ago

Vincent Van Gogh's painting "Self Portrait with a Straw Hat" is displayed at the exhibit "Vincent V...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

California man accused of defrauding Utah woman with fake van Gogh, Dali, Monet paintings

A California jeweler is accused of defrauding a Utah woman out of hundreds of thousands of dollars of jewelry, watches and other items by giving her paintings he said were made by Vincent van Gogh, Salvador Dali and Claude Monet but turned out to be fake.

48 minutes ago

generic emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Utah Airbnb host charged with sexually assaulting renter

A man was charged with sexually assaulting a 58-year-old woman who was staying at his Airbnb. 

3 hours ago

view of a rectangular building from a wide street in Salt Lake City...

Carole Mikita

Curtain set to rise on Eccles Theater 2024-2025 season with old favorites and new twists

The old and the new, funny and bittersweet, the 2024-2025 Eccles season will bring musical productions for every age. And three more very popular shows return to the Eccles as "extras" for the season.

4 hours ago

Buds are pictured at the International Peace Gardens in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Meteorological...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

As Utah’s meteorological winter ends on a wet note, here’s what spring may look like

Meteorological spring is vital in Utah; however, a new long-range forecast shows the season might be harder to predict than winter was.

5 hours ago

A UDOT snowplow clears the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Jeffrey D. Allre...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Northern Utah school district apologizes for ‘wrong call’ after not issuing a start delay

Cache County school district officials issued an apology Wednesday for not delaying the start of schools after over a half-foot of snow fell on roads across the Cache Valley.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Several agencies search for source of gas smell in West Jordan