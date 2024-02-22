Several agencies search for source of gas smell in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN – The West Jordan Fire Department and other agencies spent much of Thursday morning searching for the source of a gas smell.

Chris Trevino, West Jordan Deputy Fire Chief, said crews were called out at approximately 7:45 after multiple callers reported smelling the natural gas and smoke.

The West Jordan Police Department and Dominion Energy workers also searched for the source but they did not find a source.

Students at four schools in the Jordan School District including Copper Hills High, Copper Canyon Elementary, West Hills Middle, and Jordan Hills Elementary, were asked to stay inside the school for part of the morning.

The district said there was no smell inside and normal activities resumed at those schools by 10:30 a.m.

Trevino said there could be several possibilities for the gas leak.

“Oftentimes, fire departments respond to gas leaks secondary to some type of construction accident. For example, if someone’s digging a sprinkler system in their home like an irrigation system, they can have it marked and still hit a natural gas line, which would, in fact, emit gas,” Trevino said. “And then, fire department, Dominion Energy, police will respond to mitigate that.”

He said to ventilate your home if you suspect there is a gas leak.