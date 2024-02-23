On the Site:
West Valley City business asking for used gloves to repurpose and donate

Feb 22, 2024, 9:55 PM | Updated: 10:33 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley City business is hoping to give back to the community by giving new life to old baseball and softball gloves.

Tony Arriaga knows sports can get expensive, as his young daughters wanted to buy new gloves one season, but he could not afford to buy them.

“At the time, I thought to myself what is the best way to customize a glove or make it look new, and I thought of changing out the laces,” Arriaga said.

It took four months, 20 different gloves, and several YouTube videos later to learn how to master relacing baseball and softball gloves.

“I cleaned it, conditioned it, put new laces on it, and just to see the face on my kids, not only on the field but just when I was done, made the day for me,” Arriaga said.

Arriaga relacing gloves at his work desk.

Arriaga relacing gloves at his work desk. (KSL TV)

It eventually became Beehive Gloves. Arriaga not only relaces old gloves to be reused but also makes his own custom gloves.

“As a kid, I wasn’t able to play Little League Babe Ruth because we didn’t have the money for it,” he said. “What can I do as a business owner to give back to the community.”

His business branched out and now sponsors several athletes across the state, including 16-year-old Kenya Lapuaho.

“I think it helps out my parents big time, money-wise,” Lapuaho said.

Lapuaho (middle left), with the USA's Softball's Under 15 Team.

Lapuaho (middle left), with the USA’s Softball’s Under 15 Team. (Courtesy: Kenya Lapuaho)

Lapuaho made USA’s Softball’s Under 15 Team and played in Japan where she showed off her custom blue and pink flower glove made by Beehive Sports.

“I went to Japan with (my) flower glove, and everyone was like, I want that glove, I want that glove,” she said.

Arriaga decided to take it a step further and began contacting different baseball and softball leagues in West Valley City and donating used gloves he repurposed.

“We do it no cost because me coming from nothing to where I’m at now, I want to not only give back but give the kids an idea of, ‘Hey, if he can do it, so can it,'” Arriaga said.

One of the Beehive Gloves made by Arriaga.

One of the Beehive Gloves made by Arriaga. (KSL TV)

For the 2024 season, Beehive Sports is helping Hunter Cyprus Baseball in West Valley City.

“For (Arriaga) to reach out this season, wanting to partner, it’s going to be huge,” said Jessie Eller, president of Hunter Cyprus. E

Eller said there are several players who ask to be put on a payment plan when their season starts. Arriaga’s donation will go a long way.

“To see the kids wake up with joy when they get a new glove or a new bat, even if it is used, it’s super awesome,” Eller said.

Arriaga hopes to expand his donation efforts across the state and eventually globally. He’s asking for any used gloves or other baseball equipment.

Arriaga’s contact information can be found on the Beehive Gloves website.

