Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards on Friday
Feb 23, 2024, 12:50 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott is back from vacation and ready to finish the week strong with some gas card giveaways!
Feb 23, 2024, 12:50 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott is back from vacation and ready to finish the week strong with some gas card giveaways!
The latest update from Utah Department of Health shows a third child has succumbed to influenza during the current season. Health experts are raising concerns over the unusual patterns the state is seeing this year.
2 hours ago
Lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prohibit the state attorney general from engaging in private practice while in office.
2 hours ago
A man was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a truck Thursday night.
7 hours ago
Two Salt Lake County homeowners hired and paid someone to build decks for their homes but say he left the jobs unfinished. Turns out, he’s been cited by the state for not having a contractor’s license before.
16 hours ago
A West Valley City business is hoping to give back to the community by giving new life to old baseball and softball gloves.
16 hours ago
A bill regulating life coaching programs in Utah is on hold to give the Utah Division of Professional Licensing more time to study the profession.
18 hours ago
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.