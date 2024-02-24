On the Site:
Toyota recalls 280,000 pickups and SUVs because transmissions can deliver power even when in neutral

Feb 23, 2024, 8:43 PM

(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can let the vehicles creep forward while in neutral.

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 through 2024 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.

Toyota urges owners of old Corolla, Matrix and RAV4 models to park them until air bags are replaced

Toyota said Wednesday that certain parts of the vehicles’ automatic transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral. That can transfer some engine power to the wheels. The vehicles could creep forward at low speeds on flat surfaces if the brakes aren’t applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company wouldn’t say whether there have been any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will update the transmission software to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by late April, Toyota said.

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park ...

Michael Phillis, Associated Press

Native American tribes gain new authority to stop unwanted hydropower projects

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has rejected several proposed hydropower projects on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The commission has also created a policy that essentially gives tribes early veto power over such projects.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid, front left, makes a save in front of New York Rangers ri...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill to raise SLC tax for NHL stadium funding advances, SLC leaders supportive

Over the last two days the Utah legislature has unveiled two major plans to help finance major league sports stadiums. On Thursday a Senate committee advanced the plan to fund the National Hockey League stadium and a “sports and entertainment” district downtown, which includes a sales tax increase of up to .5% in Salt Lake City.

1 day ago

Henry Barlow inside his cattle processing plant...

Alex Cabrero

‘We are going to feed American beef to the Americans’: Meat packing plant to open in Richfield

A new cattle processing plant in central Utah is expected to improve the state's food supply chain.

1 day ago

Matt Gephardt, journalists, looks as paper with a woman...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer

Get Gephardt: Ticketmaster seizes back purchased seats

Imagine buying tickets to a show, then having the seller refuse to give them to you. That’s what happened to a Utah woman, when she got a refund she didn’t ask for.

2 days ago

Joe Biden...

Katie Lobosco, CNN

Nearly 153,000 people will get email that their student loan debt is canceled

Nearly 153,000 student loan borrowers currently enrolled in a new repayment plan launched by the Biden administration are expected to get an email Wednesday notifying them that their remaining federal student loan debt will be canceled, totaling about $1.2 billion.

2 days ago

Capital One is acquiring Discover Financial Services, a move that could disrupt the credit card ind...

Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

America is on the cusp of a new biggest credit card company. Here’s what it could mean for you

Capitol One is acquiring Discover Financial Services in a $35.3 billion all-stock deal.

3 days ago

