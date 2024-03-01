On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

High winds, winter storm moving in; high-profile vehicles banned on I-80 due to wind gusts

Mar 1, 2024, 4:03 PM | Updated: Mar 2, 2024, 10:54 am

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has temporarily banned high-profile vehicles from driving on Interstate 80 due to high winds.

The closure extends from Wendover at the Utah-Nevada state line to milepost 99, near Lakepoint in Tooele County. UDOT did not say when it expects to lift the ban.

High wind and winter storm warnings are in effect across Utah this weekend. Winds will continue to increase over western Utah valleys Saturday ahead of a front and spread into southern Utah, with some gusts over 65 mph expected. These will be the strongest winds of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

“Winds will remain strong tonight with gusts up to 50 and 60 mph from the southwest, keeping temperatures on the mild side,” said KSL meteorologist Devin Masciulli. “Expect rain first, then once the cold front passes, precipitation will quickly switch over to snow.”

The front will impact northern Utah between 8 a.m. and noon, the Wasatch Front from noon to 4 p.m., and central and southern Utah through the evening.

SALT LAKE CITY (Friday, 4:03 p.m.) — The National Weather Service issued a high wind and winter storm warning for Utahns this weekend as strong winds are forecasted along the Wasatch Front.

Widespread gusts up to 65 mph are predicted across valleys of western Utah south of Interstate 80, and southern Utah. Stronger winds are expected in areas along exposed ridgelines.

“The wind can have a lot of factors to where you end up for the day,” said Aaron Ortiz, who drives trucks cross-country for a living. “When the wind hits you … it yanks your steering wheel.”

On Saturday, the winds are going to yank the wheel a lot harder than on Friday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

“Sixty-five mph gusts. That’s something significant,” said UHP Sgt. Chris Bishop.

UHP is warning travelers who want to drive on I-80 to expect the worst. Troopers are particularly urging truckers and drivers of other high-profile vehicles to not travel on I-80.

“With them, we’re saying, ‘Hey … stay put,'” Bishop said. “Don’t act like a sail and get yourself knocked over.”

Following the wind, rain and snowfall are predicted across northern mountains on Friday, with heavy snow expected for the rest of northern and central Utah starting Saturday evening. Lingering showers can be expected on Sunday.

Due to road conditions, people all across the state are advised to reduce travel and slow down behind the wheel. Avoiding trucks, trailers, and overpasses is recommended when possible. Wind blowing rain and snow may limit drivers’ visibility.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns this weekend, according to UDOT:

  • I-15, ID border to Blackridge (south of Cedar City)
  • I-80, Entire Route
  • I-84, Entire route
  • I-215, Entire Route
  • I-70, Entire Route
  • U.S. 89, Entire Route
  • U.S. 6, Entire Route
  • U.S. 40, Entire Route
  • U.S. 191, Entire Route
  • U.S. 50, Entire route
  • S.R. 190 Big Cottonwood, Entire route
  • S.R. 210 Little Cottonwood, Entire route
  • S.R. 30, Entire route
  • S.R. 31, Entire route
  • S.R. 35, Francis to the closure gate
  • S.R. 39, Entire route
  • S.R. 150, Entire route
  • S.R. 158, Entire route
  • S.R. 158, Entire route
  • S.R. 143, Entire route
  • S.R. 14, Entire route
  • S.R. 20, Summit
  • S.R. 153, Entire route

Power impact

Rocky Mountain Power officials expect the weather to cause some outages, and have crews ready to respond and restore power. All downed wires and fallen trees should be avoided and reported. Customers can call 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app or text “out” to 759677 to receive updates during the restoration process.

Resort safety

Although the storm will bring new snow, some ski resorts are closing lifts due to the intensity of the winds. Resorts include Powder Mountain, Snowbasin and Deer Valley.

Little Cottonwood Canyon and Big Cottonwood Canyon had traction laws in effect Friday night.

Powder Mountain announced the resort would be closed for night skiing on Friday and day skiing on Saturday.

Powder Mountain announces closure Friday night, Saturday due to ‘extreme winds’

Travel to these resorts may be restricted as snowfall continues. Cameras and updates on resort websites may provide live reports on conditions.

Travelers are discouraged from weekend travel to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, as road and resort closures continue.

If travel is necessary, officials advise emergency kits with extra food and blankets be kept on hand. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

A vehicle drives through blowing snow near Interstate 80 (I-80) in the Sierra Nevada mountains at t...

Scott Sonner

Powerful storm in California and Nevada shuts interstate and dumps snow on mountains

Tens of thousands of customers are without power early Saturday and a 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 remains closed indefinitely.

14 hours ago

Blowing flags...

Brianna Chavez

Rocky Mountain Power prepared for strong winds that could cause power outages

With strong winds anticipated throughout much of the state this weekend, Rocky Mountain Power said crews are standing by, prepared for whatever damage may come.

18 hours ago

Snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

WEATHER ALERT: Here’s what to expect as remnants of California blizzard head to Utah

A storm arriving in Utah has the potential to deliver multiple feet of mountain snow and decent valley accumulation this weekend, depending on variables.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Cary Schwanitz

Code Blue issued for Salt Lake County

The Code Blue alert, issued by the Salt Lake City Council, prompts emergency shelters to expand capacity by 35%.

4 days ago

A sled dog team crosses Portage Lake in Portage, Maine, during the Can Am Crown 250 in 2001. (Rober...

Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Longest sled dog race in eastern US canceled due to not enough snow

The organizers of the Can-Am sled dog races canceled this year’s event due to dangerously insufficient snow coverage.

4 days ago

Texas wildfire...

Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist, Andy Rose and Joe Sutton, CNN

Texas fire doubles in size, threatens towns and forces evacuations

An out-of-control wildfire is threatening Texas Panhandle towns and forcing residents to evacuate.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

High winds, winter storm moving in; high-profile vehicles banned on I-80 due to wind gusts