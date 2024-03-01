Powder Mountain announces closure Friday night, Saturday due to ‘extreme winds’

EDEN — A storm blowing in from California is expected to bring extreme winds to Utah on Friday and Saturday.

Powder Mountain announced they would be closed for night skiing on Friday, March 1, and closed for day skiing on Saturday, March 2.

Strong winds are expected as high as 100 mph in the mountains and 50-60 mph across the Wasatch Front.

BIG WIND: Our biggest wind event of the season will likely precede this weekend's storm. Though the next 3 days are all windy, Saturday looks the windiest. Peak gusts Saturday could reach 50-60 mph across the Wasatch Front, 60-70+ mph in the West Desert and 100 mph in the mtns. pic.twitter.com/oUYmgNioDN — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) February 29, 2024

Powder Mountain said in a post, “Extreme winds make lift operations unsafe. The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. The forecast is promising for operations tomorrow night. If the winds calm down in the afternoon, we will be open for night skiing tomorrow, March 2nd.”