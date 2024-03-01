On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Powder Mountain announces closure Friday night, Saturday due to 'extreme winds'

Mar 1, 2024

BY ELIZA PACE


EDENA storm blowing in from California is expected to bring extreme winds to Utah on Friday and Saturday.

Powder Mountain announced they would be closed for night skiing on Friday, March 1, and closed for day skiing on Saturday, March 2.

Strong winds are expected as high as 100 mph in the mountains and 50-60 mph across the Wasatch Front.

Powder Mountain said in a post, “Extreme winds make lift operations unsafe. The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. The forecast is promising for operations tomorrow night. If the winds calm down in the afternoon, we will be open for night skiing tomorrow, March 2nd.”

