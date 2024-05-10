On the Site:
Local businesses rally to raise money for Sgt. Hooser’s family

May 10, 2024, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

Hooser posing in a family photo....

Hooser posing in a family photo. (Courtesy: Hooser Family)

(Courtesy: Hooser Family)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SANTAQUIN — Multiple businesses are offering fundraisers to support the family of Sgt. Bill Hooser who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday. 

“We are once again humbled by the outpouring of support for Sergeant Hooser and his family,” a post from the Santaquin City Police Department said.

Local owners of Big O Tires in Santaquin, Josh and Abby Hamilton, announced they would donate an entire month profits of oil changes to the Hooser family — a sum of over $15,000. The business sits just above the freeway where Hooser passed away, and was a location he and other officers frequented for oil changes.

“I believe that the community would do the same for my family. That’s what communities do, they stick together especially in hard times”.

We have gathered a list of places you can go to support the Hooser family below:

Maracas Mexican Grill 

Monday, May 13, 2024 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

All profits will be donated to the Hooser family.

340 E. Main St. Santaquin

Aroma Cafe

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All profits will be donated to the Hooser family.

175 E. Main St. Santaquin

Chick-fil-A 

Tuesday, May 14, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Spirit night fundraiser – mention you are here for spirit night before you pay.

825 E Highway 6

Big O Tires 

During the month of May, Big O Tires of Santaquin will donate ALL profits from oil changes to the Hooser family.

55 Highland Dr. Santaquin

Super Chix

Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

100% of all profits will be given to the Hooser family.

643 Pacific Dr. American Fork and 583 E 1000 N Spanish Fork

Texas Roadhouse

Tuesday, May 21 3:30 p.m. -10 p.m.

Present flyer to location and 10% of total food purchase will be donated to the Hooser family.

508 E. Commerce Way Spanish Fork

The Branded Barbers and Tintic Pizza Co.

The two companies are hosting a 50/50 Raffle benefitting the Hooser family at the UTV Invasion this weekend.

The Collective 

Saturday, May 18 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Fundraiser event for the Hooser family with multiple gift cards, products, and services available at silent auction along with tattoos, piercings, and spray tan services. 100% of services and tips will go to the Hooser family to help with any expenses they have.

591 UT-198 Salem

