On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Crews recover bodies of two skiers killed in SL County avalanche

May 10, 2024, 9:21 AM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Recovery efforts for two skiers who were killed when they were caught in an avalanche resumed Friday morning. Both of the skiers were found before 9:15 a.m. and their bodies have been recovered.

The two men were identified as Andrew Cameron, age 23 from Utah, and Austin Mallet, age 32, from Montana.

The name of the man who survived will not be released. He was hoisted to safety by search and rescue personnel and the DPS helicopter and then transported to a local hospital. He was released the same day.

The three men began their journey around 5 a.m. on Thursday at Hidden Valley Park. Approximately five hours into their trek into the backcountry, an avalanche was triggered. The two men who did not survive were buried several feet under the snow. The avalanche was approximately 500 feet wide.

All three men were experienced in backcountry skiing and were well-equipped for this undertaking, including avalanche beacons, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, said.

“I want to thank all those who helped us over the last two days. A very special thank you to the volunteer members of the Salt Lake County Search and Rescue Team, who perform these difficult operations because they care about our community,” Rivera said. “Mother nature can be unpredictable. It is uncommon to have avalanche-related deaths this late in the season. For the adventure enthusiasts in our community, be mindful of the weather and snow conditions as you explore canyons. For anyone seeking to enjoy the spring beauty of the canyons pay attention to both snow and runoff. We hope that everyone will enjoy the breathtaking beauty of our outdoor areas safely.”

According to Sgt. Amy Race with the Unified Police Department, there were four teams going up on the DPS helicopter in addition to one ground crew.

Race said they were not sure how long it would take for the ground crew to hike up, but said Thursday it took them about five hours.

The goal was to recover the bodies and bring the whole team down safely.

“The information the surviving skier provided was critical,” Race said.

Crews began to arrive at the base of the mountain at 5:30 a.m. before heading up just before 7 a.m.

“Today’s weather pattern has hit a lull, and is calm compared to yesterday,” said Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center.

Gordon said the professionals were taking advantage of the weather window to expedite the search. The area has rugged and steep terrain, making the efforts difficult.

Gordon explained that crews performed avalanche mitigation late last night by placing explosives and triggering avalanches. He reminded the public that weather changes fast up in the mountains during the spring.

“Skiers triggered the avalanche while they were going up the mountain, they had not skied down yet,” Gordon said.

Once the bodies were recovered and hoisted down from the mountain, they were turned over to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

“We still have investigations that are still ongoing, but for the most part, this happened as quick as we could possibly do it today, and as safe as we could,” Rivera said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Sunset city officials announced Thursday its "cherished leader," Mayor Howard Madsen, died. (Sunset...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

‘Heart and soul of Sunset’: City announces passing of Sunset mayor

Sunset city officials announced Thursday its "cherished leader," Mayor Howard Madsen, had died. Madsen served as the city's mayor since 2017.

1 hour ago

Hooser posing in a family photo....

Eliza Pace

Local businesses rally to raise money for Sgt. Hooser’s family

Multiple businesses are offering fundraisers to support the family of Sgt. Bill Hooser who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday. 

3 hours ago

Magna vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Vandals shatter windows around Magna school, neighborhood

Neighbors in Magna are wondering why vandals targeted their neighborhood, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

8 hours ago

School's are implementing AI to help with school safety. Hunter High School requires students walk ...

Shelby Lofton

KSL Investigates: Utah schools put AI safety technology to the test

From the Capitol to the classroom, Utahns see a need for enhanced school security. AI might be the solution.

17 hours ago

Sundance Film Festival opens up the chance for audience members to vote on their favorite film (Cou...

Carlysle Price

Sundance Film Festival announces film voting open for Local Lens program

Sundance Film Festival has announced it's Local Lens program will be returning this summer. This year, for the first time ever, audience members get to vote for which movies they want to see.

18 hours ago

Security footage of the 18-year-old allegedly yelling racial profanities from a car while passing t...

Lindsay Aerts

‘His intent was to be funny’ Idaho prosecutor says in decision not to charge in U of U Women’s Basketball case

The Coeur D'Alene City Deputy Attorney said the 18-year-old accused of yelling racial slurs at the University of Utah Women's basketball team never meant any physical harm over his comments.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Crews recover bodies of two skiers killed in SL County avalanche