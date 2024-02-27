On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah woman lucky to be alive after crash with moose

Feb 26, 2024, 11:17 PM | Updated: 11:48 pm

BY KIERSTEN NUNEZ


MOUNTAIN GREEN — A woman is lucky to be alive after a nearly 2,000-pound moose crashed into her windshield Sunday night. 

She’s traveled this road numerous times. Kristin Christensen was on her way home from her sister’s in Mountain Green after a birthday party on Sunday night, just after 8 p.m. She was driving 40 miles per hour along a dark stretch on Old Highway Road up to Interstate 84 when something caught the corner of her eye. 

“By the time I saw it, I had to brace myself with one hand. I went like this to cover my face,” Christensen said. 

She braced herself as the massive moose crashed into her windshield. 

“I kind of took it out at the knee caps. It went into my windshield and then up and over my vehicle. Its head hit right back here,” Christensen said, showing us a large dent on the back of her car. 

Christensen’s Apple Watch detected the crash and immediately dialed 911. 

“I remember shouting, ‘I hit a moose, I hit a moose. I’m okay, but please send help,'” she said. 

A car coming from the opposite direction also hit the massive moose. Medical responders who witnessed these crashes firsthand in the canyon have said time and again how lucky both drivers were to walk away with just a few cuts. 

“I definitely know I have angels watching over me because there’s no way I could have walked away from this essentially unscathed without someone watching over me or divine intervention. I’m blessed to be walking away from this,” she said. 

Christensen’s family also received a wildlife disposal receipt and took home 200lbs of meat from the moose that they’ll eventually eat. 

