Casey Scott gives away gas cards and bro hugs to lucky Utah drivers
Feb 28, 2024, 1:21 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out surprising some drivers with $50 gas cards and bro hugs!
Feb 28, 2024, 1:21 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out surprising some drivers with $50 gas cards and bro hugs!
Multiple rail cars derailed in Elko Wednesday morning, closing roads and impacting electricity in the area.
8 minutes ago
A woman has pleaded guilty to causing a head-on collision that killed one woman and injured five others, including her own 2-year-old daughter, on Mother's Day last year.
1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not uncommon to hear shrieking and laughter coming from inside the Redrig mobile gaming trailer. With dozens of games to play, and multiple screens to play on, it’s a space where everyone is welcome.
2 hours ago
This week, the Larry H. and Gail Miller Foundation announced a $2.2 million donation to water conservation efforts in Utah.
2 hours ago
The United States has been home for Hung Tran nearly 50 years. He came here as a refugee fleeing war-torn Vietnam in 1975.
3 hours ago
Two of Utah’s major healthcare providers confirmed to KSL TV that they were impacted by the security breech including University of Utah Health pharmacies and Intermountain Health.
3 hours ago
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.