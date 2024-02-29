On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Lehi house partially collapses following massive fire

Feb 29, 2024, 8:08 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

A Lehi home was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. (Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City)...

A Lehi home was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. (Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City)

(Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN AND JOSH ELLIS, KSL TV


LEHI — Several emergency crews responded to a large fire that destroyed a Lehi home Thursday morning.

Several firetrucks and first responders from Lehi and American Fork responded to the cul-de-sac home at 18 E. 1460 North just after 5 a.m.

Lehi city communications manager Jeanteil Livingston said the family safely evacuated from the home. Flames from the fire could be seen from Interstate 15 during Thursday’s morning commute.

Firefighters have not said what may have caused the fire.

Livingston said it is suspected that the fire started outside the home, which appears to be a total loss.

This is a developing story. It may be updated as new information becomes available.

