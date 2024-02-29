Lehi house partially collapses following massive fire

LEHI — Several emergency crews responded to a large fire that destroyed a Lehi home Thursday morning.

Several firetrucks and first responders from Lehi and American Fork responded to the cul-de-sac home at 18 E. 1460 North just after 5 a.m.

Lehi city communications manager Jeanteil Livingston said the family safely evacuated from the home. Flames from the fire could be seen from Interstate 15 during Thursday’s morning commute.

With daylight, we’re able to see the roof caved in. Firefighters are still dumping water from above. Payson, American Fork and Lehi responders are on scene.@KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/qzoqZrBk1u — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) February 29, 2024

Firefighters have not said what may have caused the fire.

Livingston said it is suspected that the fire started outside the home, which appears to be a total loss.

This is a developing story. It may be updated as new information becomes available.