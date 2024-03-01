4-year-old boy hit by car in Tooele, taken to Salt Lake hospital

TOOELE — A boy was hit by a car and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not said to be life threatening.

According to Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police Department, the 4-year-old boy was hit at Spencer’s Field in Tooele.

Initially, a medical helicopter was called, but it was determined that a ground ambulance was sufficient for the victim’s injuries. The boy was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.

Chris Jones told KSL TV that he saw a girl and the boy on the side of the street waiting to cross while he was driving.

Jones said he stopped, and the girl waved for him to pass. After driving off, he saw the boy take off running in his review mirror, get hit, and the girl, presumably his sister, started screaming.

Police said the driver of the car that hit the child stayed at the scene and possibly didn’t have time to stop for the boy.

Police encourage drivers to drive at least 5mph below the speed limit when driving near a park or a school.

