On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Witnesses testify in hearing for man charged in crash that killed Eagle Mountain toddlers

Mar 1, 2024, 2:19 PM

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ AND KARAH BRACKIN, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Witness testimony started Friday in a preliminary hearing for a man charged with murder in the deaths of two Eagle Mountain toddlers in 2022.

Kent Cody Barlow is accused of causing the deaths of Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlie Jackson. The 3-year-old boys died after a speeding car crashed into Cedar Valley Stables on May 2, 2022.

Several witnesses who saw the crash testified that Barlow was driving fast when he lost control and the car went off the road and into the corral.

During Friday morning’s testimony witnesses described the crash to a judge.

Barlow Crash

Charging documents stated that Kevin Barlow’s car left a 350-foot trail of debris and destruction. (Utah County Sheriff Department)

​”I believe the first thing I seen was the car coming to a rest. I think I recall it still moving a little bit and a whole lot of dust and smoke,” one witness said.

Another said, “He had to be going probably over 100.”

Barlow was not physically in the courtroom for the hearing but he did appear virtually.

On May 2, Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlie Jackson, both 3 years old, were playing with toy trucks in a corral at the Cedar Valley Stables when Barlow, who had been “drifting” his vehicle and going 80 mph to 100 mph near 2300 North and 16000 West in Eagle Mountain, hit a bump and lost control of his car, according to court documents.

Family hopes driver ‘gets locked up forever’ after son killed in crash

Barlow’s vehicle crashed through several fences, two horse stables and two corrals, causing a path of destruction of at least 345 feet, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Both boys were run over and ended up 75 feet from where they were playing.

They died instantly.

Blood drawn from Barlow’s body was analyzed and “showed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamines at a very high level,” charging documents stated.

Barlow was previously ordered to stand trial for two counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office upgraded those charges last April to two counts of murder, a first-degree felony.

The preliminary hearing was expected to last all day Friday.

During a preliminary hearing, the prosecution presents its evidence to a judge. The judge will determine whether there is probable cause to hold a trial for the defendant in district court.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Handcuffs...

Alexander Campbell

Second man arrested in Logan child rape sting in a month

A 27-year-old man is behind bars in Cache County after attempting to traffic who he believed was a 9-year-old girl, using the same methods that Logan police used to arrest another person on Feb. 7

36 minutes ago

FILE - Kristlyn Wood, a cousin of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, reacts during a vigil in Cunningha...

Associated Press

Family, advocates want solution to legal loophole after killing of 11-year-old Texas girl

As mourners prepare for the funeral of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston, the community wants answers about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence.

1 hour ago

The defense and procuration meeting in Provo’s Fourth Judicial District Court with Judge Kraig Po...

Garna Mejia and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Trial for man charged with killing Provo officer set to resume after failed motion to dismiss

A judge has denied a last-minute motion to dismiss the case against the man accused of killing Provo police officer Joseph Shinners.

8 hours ago

Fatal crash scene...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Driver in fatal Mother’s Day car crash pleads guilty to felony charges

A woman has pleaded guilty to causing a head-on collision that killed one woman and injured five others, including her own 2-year-old daughter, on Mother's Day last year.

2 days ago

man holds gun...

Shelby Lofton

Expert breaks down how far someone can legally go to protect their Utah property

A tense interaction between a snowboarder and a Brighton man has started conversation on Utah's trespassing laws, and now an expert is weighing in.

3 days ago

Judge in robes sits in courtroom...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Judge rules public gets to see Utah attorney general’s work calendar

A judge sided with KSL, finding the Utah Attorney General’s work calendar is a record the public has a right to see.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Witnesses testify in hearing for man charged in crash that killed Eagle Mountain toddlers