Layton High School student in custody after being found with a gun on school grounds

LAYTON — Police arrested a student after he was found with a weapon while at Layton High School Friday morning.

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman told KSL that a school administrator got a tip that a student had a handgun in a backpack and was showing it to classmates.

Lyman said the school administration found the student and took him out of class. They confiscated his backpack and found the gun inside.

Police believe the student was not threatening other students or the facility with it and there was no indication he wanted to use it on school grounds.

Lyman said the student’s parents are fully cooperating with police. The parents told police they did not know where their child obtained the gun.

The student was booked into juvenile detention on a couple of class A misdemeanors.