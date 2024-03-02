Real Salt Lake Home Opener Against LAFC Delayed Due To Weather

SALT LAKE CITY – Due to adverse weather in the area, the kickoff between Real Salt Lake and LAFC was pushed back a couple of hours.

Instead of the scheduled 12 p.m. start time, the match was pushed back to 2:10 p.m.

Gates are now open y’all pic.twitter.com/tiDBT4dCYI — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 2, 2024

The forecast in Sandy shows high winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

Precipitation isn’t expected until around 4 p.m. but there will be scattered thunderstorms in the area leading up to kickoff.

RSL offered fans at the game free popcorn while they waited for the first home game of the season.

Thanks for your patience fam. Y’all earned yourself a treat 🍿 Due to the delay, we’re offering one free popcorn per family until 12:30 at: Sandy Sandwich Co

City Grill

Royal Feast

Royal Feast Express — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 2, 2024

Real Salt Lake Hosts LAFC For Home Opener As Utah Welcomes Storm

Real Salt Lake kicks off its home schedule with a match against LAFC as the state of Utah welcomes a weekend storm featuring rain and snow.

RSL will host Los Angeles at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, March 2.

On Saturday afternoon, the Wasatch Front will be home to rain and snow showers during Real Salt Lake’s match.

“Snow, rain, that’s something that we’re accustomed to,” RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni told KSL Sports Zone’s DJ & PK the day before the match. “I think the best way to game plan for the unknown is the mindset. If that’s already an issue before the game starts, it’s not going to bode well. So for us, it’s really about controlling the controllables.”

Real Salt Lake and LAFC in 2024

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21.

The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis CITY SC on February 24.

LAFC arrives in Utah after winning its season opener against Seattle Sounders FC, 2-1.

