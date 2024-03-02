On the Site:
Delays, cancelations reported at Salt Lake City International Airport

Mar 2, 2024, 4:17 PM

Salt Lake City International Airport...

Salt Lake City International Airport is reporting numerous delays and cancelations due to the winterstorm that moved through Utah on Saturday. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City International Airport is also being impacted by the winterstorm moving through Utah.

As of 4 p.m., the airport was reporting that two inbound flights as well as two departing flights were canceled.

Additionally, there are 86 delays, according to the airport. There were 38 outbound and 48 inbound flights that are facing delays of 45 minuts to one hour.

If you have a flight Saturday evening, you are encouraged to check the status of your flight the airline you are flying with.

