On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Logan Warming Center prepares for homeless community after Code Blue alert

Mar 4, 2024, 5:44 PM | Updated: 7:01 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Several northern Utah communities are under a Code Blue alert as the temperatures continue to drop Monday night, with a local warming center preparing for the homeless community in the Cache Valley area.

“There’s been a lot of people who are regulars that come in, but there are every night, it seems, somebody new popping in or just periodically coming in for a few weeks,” said Christine Runhaar, a recent volunteer at the William A. Burnard Warming Center.

Runhaar said typically, a couple of dozen people come every night to shelter from the cold at the warming center. She said the number of people tends to rise as the temperatures drop below Utah’s Code Blue threshold of 15 degrees.

“With Code Blue and all the snow … We wonder, ‘Are they okay? Are they safe?'” Runhaar said.

Runhaar preparing beds for visitors.

Runhaar preparing beds for visitors. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Runhaar said the homeless community in the Cache Valley area is typically different than what people might see in larger cities. She said many of the visitors in the center have full-time jobs, but the cost of living is forcing them to be on the streets.

“They still can’t afford housing, or they have part-time jobs, or they have families, or just have fallen a few hard times, and it’s snowballed into now they have no home,” Runhaar said.

According to Runhaar, the center has around 50 regular volunteers, but that’s still not enough to keep the place running. Many volunteers, including Runhaar, stay at the center for multiple nights a week.

She said it’s because the volunteers believe the work being done is essential for the community.

“One of them actually told me the other night, ‘You know, we’re not friends, we’re all family here.’ And there is that sense of community in this room, which I think is really important. You know, we take that for granted,” Runhaar said.

The warming center is open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. It will close for the season in a couple of weeks, but the center said it is always looking for future volunteers.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Eagle Mountain homes still cleaning up tumbleweeds, days after the windstorm covered homes....

Garna Mejia

Eagle Mountain residents are still digging themselves out of tumbleweeds

Eagle Mountain residents are still cleaning up thousands of tumbleweeds that blew on their doorsteps during the weekend storm.

1 hour ago

...

Mark Jones

A Code Blue alert issued in Salt Lake County for Sunday night

A Code Blue alert has been issued for Salt Lake County for Sunday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.

1 day ago

Show in Smithfield...

Mary Culbertson

Winter storm alert still active for central and northern Utah, caution advised

Utah saw the forces of dangerous winds on Saturday, but meteorologists say the caution should continue into Sunday.

1 day ago

A photo of a tree blown over in a park in a Nephi from high winds on March 2, 2024, (Craig Oswald)...

Brianna Chavez

Strong winds leave behind damage across Utah

From uprooted trees to flying trampolines, most of the state experienced strong wind gusts that left behind damage for many.

2 days ago

Workers clear snow in a residential neighborhood, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. (AP P...

Brooke Hess and Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

A massive blizzard howls in the Sierra Nevada. High winds and heavy snow close roads and ski resorts

A powerful blizzard that a meteorologist termed “as bad as it gets” howled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, closing a long stretch of Interstate 80 in Northern California, forcing ski resorts to shut down, and leaving thousands of homes without power.

2 days ago

Salt Lake City International Airport is also being impacted by the winterstorm moving through Utah....

Mark Jones

Delays, cancellations reported at Salt Lake City International Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport is also being impacted by the winter storm moving through Utah.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Logan Warming Center prepares for homeless community after Code Blue alert