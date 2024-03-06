On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott surprises a few lucky Utah drivers with free gas cards and bro hugs

Mar 6, 2024, 2:16 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards!

Local News

Provo's annual celebration for International Women's Day on Saturday will honor Janice Kapp Perry, ...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Provo to host ‘Barbie Bash’ on Saturday to celebrate Women’s Day

Provo's annual celebration for International Women's Day will honor a famous Latter-day Saint composer with a special award at a Barbie-themed party.

11 minutes ago

West Valley City police car...

Michael Houck

Police search for suspects that rammed patrol car during warehouse robbery

A police car was totaled Wednesday early morning after robbery suspects ran into it with a box truck, West Valley City police say.

19 minutes ago

Lake Powell "bathtub ring" indicates the need for Colorado River plan...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Feds adopt emergency Colorado River plan that aims to save Lake Powell and Lake Mead

Federal officials are enacting an emergency Colorado River to reduce water consumption by at least 3 million acre-feet in coming years.

34 minutes ago

With a smartphone and a card, Intermountain Health is testing a new way to check for jaundice....

Karah Brackin

Intermountain Health is testing new technology to screen for jaundice

Intermountain Health is testing a new way to check for jaundice, which will eliminate the need for a poke.

3 hours ago

The Utah Supreme Court ruled Thursday that officers were justified in entering the home of Alexande...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Officers were justified in entering home where 3 bodies were found in 2015, Utah Supreme Court says

The Utah Supreme Court recently decided evidence in a 2015 triple homicide case can be used.

3 hours ago

A woman visiting an inmate at the Utah State Correctional Facility was recently arrested after a ho...

Mark Jones

Officers with the Department of Corrections arrest 4 people trying to sneak drugs into inmates

Officials with the Utah Department of Corrections said Wednesday four people have been arrested recently for trying to sneak illegal drugs into inmates.

4 hours ago

