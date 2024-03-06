Casey Scott surprises a few lucky Utah drivers with free gas cards and bro hugs
Mar 6, 2024, 2:16 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards!
Mar 6, 2024, 2:16 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards!
Provo's annual celebration for International Women's Day will honor a famous Latter-day Saint composer with a special award at a Barbie-themed party.
11 minutes ago
A police car was totaled Wednesday early morning after robbery suspects ran into it with a box truck, West Valley City police say.
19 minutes ago
Federal officials are enacting an emergency Colorado River to reduce water consumption by at least 3 million acre-feet in coming years.
34 minutes ago
Intermountain Health is testing a new way to check for jaundice, which will eliminate the need for a poke.
3 hours ago
The Utah Supreme Court recently decided evidence in a 2015 triple homicide case can be used.
3 hours ago
Officials with the Utah Department of Corrections said Wednesday four people have been arrested recently for trying to sneak illegal drugs into inmates.
4 hours ago
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.