On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Playground fall survivor shares recovery story; expert explains safety guidelines

Mar 6, 2024, 6:46 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

OREM — Following the death of a Tooele boy on his school playground, some Utah families are reevaluating how safe outdoor equipment is.

An attorney representing Dallin Cunningham’s parents told KSL they believe there was inadequate mulch where he fell. His parents are suing the Tooele School District.

Jen Makin’s son, Chase was in an accident similar to Cunningham’s.

“January 15th of 2012, my husband and I were out of town for an anniversary trip and we flew in and as we landed, we got the news that our son had fallen off of a playground slide,” Makin said.

Chase had fallen from a 15-foot slide while playing with his siblings.

“When he went over the slide, the twisty part of it, he hit his jaw twice, going down,” Makin said.

She and her husband rushed to Primary Children’s Hospital where they learned Chase suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“Due to the nature of the injury, it looked like he was going to pass away and that was really scary for us,” she said.

Following the death of a Tooele boy on his school playground, some Utah families are reevaluating how safe outdoor equipment is. (KSL TV)

A full recovery

Fortunately, Chase made a remarkable recovery.

“I am a walking miracle,” the now 21-year-old said.

He thinks of himself as a normal guy, despite his injury.

“I don’t see my deficits, and that’s one of the miracles, I believe, of coming out of my accident,” Chase said.

He spent a lot of time re-learning basic skills.

“How to walk, how a run, how to sit up, how to crawl…how to eat solid foods,” he said.

Chase said he was bullied all throughout school.

“Thank you, by the way,” he said. “Made me a much better, stronger person.”

His mom said Chase has also had mental health issues stemming from his TBI.

“If you look at research, individuals coming back from war with TBIs have suicidal thoughts and things like that,” she said.

She said can’t see slides the same way ever since her son’s accident.

“If I walk by a park and see a child at the top of the slide, I have to look away,” Jen said.

Chase’s accident changed the rules in his family.

“I did not allow playgrounds for a couple of years,” Makin said.

Guidelines to keep playground areas safe

Certified Playground Safety Inspector Dr. Suzanne Rodriguez, who is also a supervision and school administration expert for Robson Forensic, said there’s a set of guidelines all parks in the country must follow to keep play areas safe.

“The Consumer Product Safety Commission publishes a Public Playground safety handbook,” she said.

The handbook, which is available to the public, outlines rules that covers a playground from the top of slides to the ground.

“The standards also identify the required depths of those loose fill materials to lessen impact and injury,” Rodriguez said.

The handbook said loose fill surfaces like wood chips compress over time due to weathering and use.

There’s a set of guidelines all parks in the country must follow to keep play areas safe. (KSL TV)

“Maintenance is consistent with that playground usage, whether that be daily, weekly or monthly checks,” she said. “If it’s…a high frequent use playground that’s used again, high frequently, then it requires a higher frequency of inspection.”

Rodriguez said it’s also important to look at what the appropriate age of the user is for different kinds of equipment.

“Typically, you’re going to see playground equipment that is for preschool-age children, ages two to five, or school-age children, ages five to 12,” she said.

Rodriguez said supervision is key to keeping children safe.

“Parents should also be actively supervising, watching their kids, making sure that kids are enjoying the play, but also doing so in a safe manner,” she said.

Makin says she doesn’t know if her family could have prevented her son’s accident.

“There’s not a user guide for the slide…kids are kids,” she said.

Though Chase has outgrown playground slides, hearing another family’s story has given his family time to reflect and express their empathy.

“It made me look at my life and be like, ‘Wow, that could have been me,'” he said. “My heart goes out to the family.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Many GOP voters in Utah said that caucus night on Super Tuesday was frustrating due to the lack of ...

Dan Rascon

Utah GOP voters: Super Tuesday caucuses were ‘incredibly frustrating’

Many Utah voters said they became so frustrated by the lack of coordination at their caucus that they went home without voting on Super Tuesday.

25 minutes ago

Poet Shanan Ballam recovered from a stroke through poetry. (Peter Rosen, KSL TV)...

Peter Rosen

How a stroke inspired a poetry professor

Every year, about 800,000 Americans have strokes. But it seems that, unlike Shanan Ballam, few people found poetry in it.

38 minutes ago

A biathlete practicing for the BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center....

Alex Cabrero

Soldier Hollow hosts BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon

Biathletes across the globe are in Utah and are getting ready to compete in a world-class biathlon competition this weekend. 

1 hour ago

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a cr...

Mark Jones

Driver killed after car crashes into school bus in Sanpete County; no students hurt

The Utah Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Accord died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into the back of a school bus in central Utah.

1 hour ago

Thy Vu Mims was killed in 2021 by a suspected drunk driver. She also left behind two children. Utah...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah passes ‘Bentley’s Law’ putting convicted DUI drivers on the hook for child support

Utah is the latest state to pass a bill aimed at cracking down on drunk drivers by imposing stiffer financial penalties.

2 hours ago

Scene where an out-of-control Hyundai Sonata flew into the backyard of a home, Washington City, Uta...

Michael Houck

Car flies over 6-foot fence into a Washington City homeowner’s yard

A car needed to be lifted out of a homeowner's backyard after the driver attempted to avoid oncoming traffic Wednesday morning and ended up flying over a 6-foot fence.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Playground fall survivor shares recovery story; expert explains safety guidelines