Police: Man shot, killed by officers after presenting firearm after suspected car burglary

RIVERTON — A man was shot and killed by police after officers said he presented a firearm “and a threat” following a pursuit through parts of the Salt Lake Valley.

Josh Lee, public information officer for the Riverton Police Department, said the incident started as a suspected vehicle burglary in Sandy Friday morning. Officers followed the suspect through parts of Sandy and Herriman to a home in Riverton.

“The suspect presented a weapon and a threat and there were shots fired,” Lee said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Officers from Herriman, Riverton and Sandy were involved in the shooting, but Lee did not confirm how many officers fired nor how many shots were fired.

The shooting will be investigated by a Salt Lake County Officer-Involved Critical Incident team.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.