On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Dragon Ball’ creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

Mar 8, 2024, 4:47 PM

Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama in Kiyosu Town, Aichi prefecture in 1988....

Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama in Kiyosu Town, Aichi prefecture in 1988. (Atsushi Onodera/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP via CNN Newsource)

(Atsushi Onodera/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MAI NISHIYAMA, SOPHIE JEONG AND CHRIS LAU, CNN


CNN

Tokyo — Akira Toriyama, the Japanese manga artist who created the enormously popular and influential Dragon Ball series, died of a brain condition last week at the age of 68, his production studio said Friday.

Toriyama was the mind behind the fantasy martial arts franchise featuring Son Goku, a boy from outer space with superhuman strength and a monkey tail who embarks on a quest for the seven dragon balls.

The Dragon Ball universe remains one of Japan’s most successful global hits, captivating the hearts of many manga-loving teens and adults from around the world since its debut in the 1980s.

Toriyama’s death was announced on Friday by Dragon Ball’s official website in a shared statement from Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo.

“It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm,” it said.

“He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world,” it added, thanking fans for their support on Toriyama’s behalf.

The artist died of acute subdural hematoma, a form of brain bleeding, the statement said.

Born on April 5, 1955 in Kiyosu City, Aichi prefecture, Toriyama began drawing manga at the age of 23.

He made his debut as a cartoonist in 1978 by submitting a short story to manga fans’ magazine Weekly Shonen Jump.

His “Dragon Ball” series went on to be featured in the same magazine in 1984 and was front and center of a creative career that spanned more than four decades.

The franchise is based on classic Chinese novel Journey to the West and has since been adapted into into anime and the 2009 Hollywood action movie “Dragon Ball Evolution.”

As Son Goku sets off for his quest in search of the seven dragon balls, he fights off villains along the way and protects the Earth. As he ages, the storyline shifts to his descendants and friends.

The dragon balls, when collected, can summon Shen Long, a divine dragon that can grant any wish. Son Goku often ended up spending the wishes on his friends or restoring a heavily destructed Earth in the series centered on courage, friendship and kinship.

Prominent Japanese author and game designer Yuji Horii, a longtime friend of Toriyama, said they worked on the popular game Dragon Quest together.

“I can’t believe he’s gone,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Eiichiro Oda, creator of manga series “One Piece,” said the thought of never seeing his friend Toriyama again “fills me with sadness.”

Toriyama “took the baton from the era when reading manga would make you stupid, and created an era where both adults and children read and enjoy manga. He showed us the dream that manga can do things like this and that we can go to the world,” Oda said on the Shonen Jump website.

Many fans also paid tribute to the manga heavyweight online.

“Dragon Ball was my textbook for life. It taught me that I could overcome any hardship if I worked on it cheerfully and with enjoyment,” one fan wrote on X.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Jake Paul claps before his official weigh in at Desert Diamond Aren...

Associated Press

Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson is announced for July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix

Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium

1 day ago

A patron buys a movie ticket underneath a marquee featuring the films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" at...

Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

And the Oscar goes to … a movie most people have seen

The Oscars are poised to do something on Sunday that they haven't done in a very long time: Hand its top award to a blockbuster.

1 day ago

FILE: Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Stat...

Rod McGuirk, Associated Press

Taylor Swift struck a deal with Singapore not to perform in any other Southeast Asian country

Taylor Swift is stealing the show at an Asian summit where Singapore’s leader has been forced to defend his tiny country’s lucrative and exclusive concert deal with the singer

3 days ago

Taylor Swift is performing on March 2 in Singapore. (Ashok Kumar, TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Taylor Swift is related to famed poet Emily Dickinson and now it all makes sense

Turns out Taylor Swift was spot on naming her forthcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

4 days ago

(From left) Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in 'Dune: Part Two.' Mandatory Credit: Niko Tavernise/Wa...

Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer

‘Dune: Part Two’ brings spice power to the box office with $81.5 million debut

Movie theaters were looking for a savior and “Dune: Part Two” is delivering on the promise.

5 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Hillcrest High School theater performs ‘The James Plays’

An amazing feat by Hillcrest High School Friday night as the 7-time state champions present their show, "The James Plays."

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

‘Dragon Ball’ creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68