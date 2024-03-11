Woman injured in SLC hit-and-run crash; police say driver ran red light
Mar 11, 2024, 6:26 AM | Updated: 8:13 am
(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car Monday morning.
The Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened at 600 W. North Temple around 5 a.m.
Investigators believe the driver ran a red light while driving south on 600 West and hit the woman in a crosswalk. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.
The intersection was closed until 8 a.m. Monday. The Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team — “a multi-jurisdictional crash team that investigates crashes involving serious physical injuries or death” — and crime lab technicians responded to help with the investigation.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area and the Utah Transit Authority said a bus bridge is in effect for the TRAX Green line between the Arena and Airport stations.
Officers did not release any information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and asked anyone with information about the crash to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-54182.
This is a breaking story. It may be updated as new information becomes available.