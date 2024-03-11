On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Woman injured in SLC hit-and-run crash; police say driver ran red light

Mar 11, 2024, 6:26 AM | Updated: 8:13 am

A woman was hit by a car near 600 W. North Temple on Monday. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

A woman was hit by a car near 600 W. North Temple on Monday. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car Monday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened at 600 W. North Temple around 5 a.m.

Investigators believe the driver ran a red light while driving south on 600 West and hit the woman in a crosswalk. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

Two Salt Lake City police car block the intersection of a hit-and-run crash in downtown. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

The intersection was closed until 8 a.m. Monday. The Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team — “a multi-jurisdictional crash team that investigates crashes involving serious physical injuries or death” — and crime lab technicians responded to help with the investigation.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area and the Utah Transit Authority said a bus bridge is in effect for the TRAX Green line between the Arena and Airport stations.

Officers did not release any information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and asked anyone with information about the crash to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-54182.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated as new information becomes available.

