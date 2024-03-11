On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

John Cena gives out costume design Oscar in his ‘birthday suit’

Mar 11, 2024, 3:16 PM

(From left) Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena at the 2024 Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10, 2024....

(From left) Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena at the 2024 Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10, 2024. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, MARIANNE GARVEY AND ELIZABETH WAGMEISTER, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — John Cena literally bared it all at the Oscars on Sunday.

The actor appeared on stage during the telecast to present the award for best costume design hilariously appearing to wear nothing at all.

No really, Cena appeared on the stage at the year’s most prestigious event in Hollywood… almost entirely naked.

The show’s host Jimmy Kimmel set up the bit by sharing a little bit of Oscars history, nodding to the 1974 Academy Awards when a streaker ran across the stage. Kimmel jokingly said, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?”

From the corner of the stage, Cena peeked his head out and told Kimmel he didn’t want to “do the streaker bit anymore.”

“It’s an elegant event. Honestly, you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea,” Cena complained. “The male body is not a joke!”

Kimmel argued that Cena, who is also a famed WWE wrestler, wrestles in the nude. “Dude, I don’t wrestle naked,” Cena said. “I wrestle in jorts!”

“Jorts are worse than naked!” Kimmel said as the audience laughed.

At this point, Cena – carrying an oversized winner’s envelope over his private parts – walked to the center of the stage as the audience’s jaws dropped to the floor.

“Costumes, they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is,” he said while presenting the award.

With an assist from Kimmel, who later wrapped Cena in a curtain leaving him much less exposed, they announced Holly Waddington as the best costume design Oscar winner for “Poor Things.”

While Cena appeared to have been naked on stage, a source with knowledge tells CNN that he “was covered in the groin and butt crack area – and the envelope was velcroed to him.”

The reason for the safety measures around Cena’s private parts? The show had to make sure there were no FCC violations, CNN understands.

Maybe now Oscar-winner Waddington can whip up something that Cena can wear to the afterparty.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE: A general view of Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021, in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by S...

Brian Melley and Jill Lawless

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health

The Princess of Wales has apologized for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.

10 hours ago

Miriam and Sonia Albert-Sobrino are twins, and filmmakers. They are currently directing a class of ...

Peter Rosen

First the Coen Brothers, then the Wachowski Sisters … now the Also Sisters

Two filmmakers at the University of Utah are in production of a new horror film with their class of film students. They're also twin sisters.

18 hours ago

Christopher Nolan accepts the award for best director for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars on Sunday...

Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

‘Oppenheimer’ crowned best picture at an Academy Awards shadowed by war

“Oppenheimer,” a solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

19 hours ago

Ryan Gosling performing 'I'm Just Ken' from the 'Barbie' during the 2024 Oscars in Hollywood. (Mik...

Alli Rosenbloom and Lisa France, CNN

Ryan Gosling rocks the Oscars stage with kenergetic ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance

Ryan Gosling brought his “Kenergy” to a new level on Sunday while performing his Oscar-nominated song “I’m Just Ken” during the Academy Awards ceremony.

20 hours ago

This image released by Universal Pictures shows characters Shifu, voiced by Dustin Hoffman, left, a...

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ opens No. 1, while ‘Dune: Part Two’ stays strong

As Universal Pictures prepared for a big night at the Academy Awards with “Oppenheimer,” the studio also celebrated the No. 1 debut of “Kung Fu Panda 4,” which collected $58.3 million in domestic theaters over the weekend, according to estimates Sunday.

1 day ago

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angel...

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

‘Oppenheimer’ set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night. Stars are starting to arrive

Hi, “Oppenheimer.” When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, “Barbie” — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

John Cena gives out costume design Oscar in his ‘birthday suit’