On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

WEATHER ALERT: Snow, high winds returning to Utah

Mar 12, 2024, 4:59 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm

More snow and high winds are expected across Utah...

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service said we are in for a one-two weather punch including snow and high winds along Utah this week.

The weather service issued winter weather advisories ahead of a storm moving in Tuesday and a high wind watch for Thursday and Friday.

Potential for lake effect snow

The winter storm is predicted to bring a foot of snow or more.

“The passage of a frontal boundary as a chance for bringing Utah a high impact, heavy snowfall event to valley floors,” the National Weather Service stated in a tweet. “More than likely, rain is forecast in the valleys but all should be prepared for the potential of both scenarios.”

KSL meteorologist Devan Masciulli said the precipitation will begin Tuesday. The showers are expected to begin in northwest Utah and trickle down to other parts of the state throughout the rest of the day, even reaching southern Utah.

The weather service’s advisories are expected to remain through Wednesday afternoon. The advisory stated that six to 12 inches of snow is expected for the mountains across the state; however, the Cottonwood canyons within the Wasatch Mountains and the Tushar Range near Beaver may end up with totals closer to 15 to 18 inches.

“Winter driving conditions can be expected especially over the passes and summits,” the agency wrote.

The wind

Once the snow clears the high winds will move into the state.

The National Weather Service wind watch called for strong down-sloping winds along the Wasatch Front – especially the canyon mouths.

“The highest probability is from Ogden to Bountiful where a high wind watch has been issued,” the tweet stated.

The National Weather Service wind watch called for strong down-sloping winds along the Wasatch Front – especially the canyon mouths.

“The highest probability is from Ogden to Bountiful where a high wind watch has been issued,” the tweet said.

Utah’s snowpack

Utah’s average mountain snowpack reached 16 inches of snow water equivalent on Friday, matching the average snowpack collection for the past few days. That means anything more, such as this week’s storm, makes 2024 another above-average season.

State and federal experts noted last week that Utah’s “great” February put Utah’s supply in a “good position” for when the snowpack begins to melt, which happens around early April on average.

“With the historic 2023 winter barely in our rearview mirror, it’s outstanding to see this winter come through with above-normal conditions,” Jordan Clayton, a hydrologist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, wrote in a report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

A skier is seen at the Whitepine Trailhead in Alta on March 4. Utah's snowpack reached the state's ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s snowpack reaches annual average — and more snow is forecast this week

Utah's snowpack reached the state's annual average last week, and there's more snow coming this week.

1 day ago

Mustard fills a vineyard in front of the historic Inglenook winery in Rutherford, Calif., Wednesday...

Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer

Much of US asks: Where did winter go? Spring starts early as winter was warmest on record

Across much of America and especially in the normally chilly north, the country went through the winter months without, well, winter.

4 days ago

Utah's above-normal snowpack at Snowbird...

Cary Schwanitz

February snow totals guarantee above-normal snowpack, Great Salt Lake level increases

The above normal snowpack in February will add water to the Great Salt Lake.

5 days ago

Eagle Mountain homes still cleaning up tumbleweeds, days after the windstorm covered homes....

Garna Mejia

Eagle Mountain residents are still digging themselves out of tumbleweeds

Eagle Mountain residents are still cleaning up thousands of tumbleweeds that blew on their doorsteps during the weekend storm.

8 days ago

Beds prepared for visitors at William A. Burnard Warming Center as a Code Blue is in effect....

Mike Anderson

Logan Warming Center prepares for homeless community after Code Blue alert

A Logan warming center is asking for more volunteers and resources as the area is hit by another Code Blue warning.

8 days ago

An undated photo of the Gunlock State Park waterfalls. The waterfalls are expected to return this s...

Eliza Pace

Gunlock waterfalls are flowing again

Like an oasis in the desert, the Gunlock waterfalls have returned. 

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

WEATHER ALERT: Snow, high winds returning to Utah