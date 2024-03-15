On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
UEA board votes unanimously to oppose ballot measure that would change education funding

Mar 14, 2024, 6:11 PM | Updated: 6:18 pm

Sign with raised letters for the Utah Education Association...

FILE — A sign for the Utah Education Association. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Education Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to oppose a November ballot measure that would amend Utah’s Constitution and change how education is funded.

Currently, all of the state’s income tax is targeted for education, but the ballot measure would free up those taxes for other budget items in Utah.

The board issued a letter Thursday to UEA members announcing and explaining the opposition to SJR10, the resolution proposing to amend the state Constitution. The resolution directions the state’s lieutenant governor to submit the proposal to voters. It would be effective on Jan. 1, 2025, if passed.

“This decision was not taken lightly. The UEA Board of Directors believes the proposed amendment goes against our values and challenges what we stand for,” the board’s letter states.

The UEA states that it represents approximately 18,000 members.

It letter also states:

We have yet to realize a fully funded public education system in Utah. The UEA has been protecting the promise of public education for over 150 years, and we don’t intend to compromise our values now.

Alarmingly, during the past two legislative sessions, the legislature appropriated $82 million to the newly established—but not yet started—private school voucher program. Imagine what this funding could do to meet the ever-increasing needs of our public school students and educators.

The resolution is sponsored by Republican Daniel McCay. Republican Karen M. Peterson is the House sponsor.

The full letter can be found here.

