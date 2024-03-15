On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Officers testify of chaotic scene 5 years ago in trial of man accused of killing Provo officer

Mar 14, 2024, 10:08 PM

Matt Frank Hoover walking to the Provo City Justice Court on Feb 29. (KSL TV)...

Matt Frank Hoover walking to the Provo City Justice Court on Feb 29. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSL.com

PROVO — Officers testified this week about the chaotic scene outside of the Orem Bed Bath & Beyond in early 2019 that led to the death of Provo police officer Joseph Shinners before prosecutors finished presenting their case Thursday morning.

The jury trial for Matt Frank Hoover, the man accused of Shinners’ murder, is scheduled to end on Friday. Hoover’s attorneys are expected to present evidence on Thursday, and the case is expected to be passed to the jury Friday morning.

After the prosecutors rested their case, Hoover’s attorneys asked for a directed verdict, or for the judge to rule that there is not enough evidence for a jury to find Hoover guilty, but 4th District Judge Kraig Powell determined a reasonable jury could find Hoover guilty.

 

Officers describe the scene

 

Jared Barney, an officer with the Provo Police Department in early 2019, testified on Tuesday about meeting up with Shinners on Jan 5, 2019, and his communications with the confidential informant who was with Hoover. He said they were both in Barney’s unmarked car. He said they planned for Hoover and the informant to go to an area that was not residential, specifically the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot, which was very empty.

He said it was just before 10 p.m. when they followed Hoover into the parking lot and officers from Orem and Provo moved in on the car, leaving only a 10-foot wide sidewalk in front of Hoover’s car and blocks on all other sides. Barney said another officer, EJ Estrada, was getting into the car as it was starting to move. He testified that Hoover’s truck went backward, and then forward over the curb and into a wall, which spun the truck.

Barney said he followed the truck in his car as it went about 50 feet. He saw Hoover in the driver’s seat, Estrada on top of the informant’s legs and Shinners next to Estrada.

“It was pretty chaotic in the truck,” he said.

The officer said he heard Shinners yell, “Drop the gun, drop the gun,” as the car was still revving.

“When I went to reach in, he was yelling that. I turned the key off and then I hear these pops, these gunshots,” Barney said.

He said he thought he heard three shots and he didn’t see any of the weapons. After the shots, he said the scene was “a different kind of chaotic.” Hoover was moaning, and Estrada said he had the gun. Barney testified he had placed the gun in his car when he noticed Shinners had collapsed and was being pulled off the ground by another officer.

Barney said Shinners was loaded in his truck and they rushed to the hospital, with lights and sirens on and asking officers to block roads so they wouldn’t need to slow down.

Estrada testified on both Wednesday and Thursday about his experience in the cab. He said his thighs and chest were on the center console of Hoover’s truck and he was reaching over and seeking to distract Hoover by hitting his head. He said the events happened quickly, and he did not see Hoover’s gun until after the first shot was fired.

After hearing the shot and feeling pressure from it in the cabin of the truck, Estrada said he straightened himself up on his knees to get a better view of what was happening and he saw a gun in Hoover’s left hand near the door by his leg. As he tried to get the gun, he saw a second gun come in from behind him and fire a shot inches from Hoover’s abdomen, Estrada said.

Estrada said he was able to get his hands on Hoover’s handgun and put it “out of battery,” moving the slide so the gun would not shoot if Hoover pulled the trigger.

“It was a rapidly evolving event, it’s hard to break down,” he testified, noting that it was traumatic.

 

Hoover planned to avoid prison

 

Hoover’s ex-wife, Terry Hoover, who said she remained on good terms with him although their divorce was before 2019, said she did not know why she would have told police that her former husband told him if he got cornered he would have to shoot “’em,” meaning either them or him.

“He had never told me that he was going to harm anybody but himself,” she said.

She admitted that a recording of her shows her saying that Matt Hoover said he would shoot officers if he needed to in order to get away, and that he said he would shoot himself once she mentioned that the officers would have families; she said she was in shock during that interview. In her testimony, Terry Hoover said she mentioned the families to him when he said he would shoot himself because she didn’t want him to accidentally hit police.

“He had always told me he would shoot himself because he can’t go to prison,” she said. “He’s never said anything about hurting anybody but himself.”

Terry Hoover related two other times that Matt Hoover had attempted to kill himself and was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter; she said this was the third time he had attempted to take his own life.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

St. George man paroled after serving murder sentence back behind bars for weapons charges...

Cary Schwanitz

St. George man on parole for murder sent back to prison for weapons possession

A St. George man out on parole after serving out his murder sentence has returned to prison for unlawful possession of weapons.

1 day ago

Casings...

Michael Houck

Man booked for fatally shooting a man in Bountiful during alleged drug deal

A man is facing murder charges after he allegedly fatally shot another man during a drug deal that resulted in at least 18 bullets being fired. 

3 days ago

(FILE) Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Police in search for shooting suspect after downtown SLC shooting

One person was injured in a downtown overnight shooting. Officers are still searching for the suspected shooter.

4 days ago

(Scott Winterton, Deseret News)...

Josh Ellis

Police: Man shot, killed by officers after presenting firearm after suspected car burglary

A man was shot and killed by police after officers said he presented a firearm "and a threat" following a pursuit through parts of the Salt Lake Valley.

6 days ago

Security footage of the two cars colliding into each other, just before gunfire was heard...

Michael Houck and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Police: Multiple people detained after a shooting in West Valley City

West Valley City police are investigating a shooting that brought traffic to a stop Thursday evening.

7 days ago

The rugby community across the country is rallying together for a Herriman High teen who broke his ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Rugby community supports Herriman teen after ‘freak’ field accident breaks neck

As players got pumped on the field Tuesday evening, practice for the Herriman High School Rugby varsity team wasn't just about playing.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Officers testify of chaotic scene 5 years ago in trial of man accused of killing Provo officer