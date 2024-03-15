Northern Utah blasted with high winds

DAVIS COUNTY – The anticipated high winds blew through Utah overnight Thursday, hitting the northern part of the state with gusts nearly 90 mph.

Weather experts say the weather event is not done yet.

“After a lull in downslope winds most of Friday afternoon, winds will increase Friday night into Saturday,” a tweet from the National Weather Service said. “Winds will not be as strong as Thursday night into Friday, with peak gusts around 55 mph from Layton to Bountiful.”

After a lull in downslope winds most of Friday afternoon, winds will increase Friday night into Saturday. Winds will not be as strong as Thursday night into Friday, with peak gusts around 55 mph from Layton to Bountiful.

The clean up

One Davis County business spent Friday picking up as gusts in the area reached 60 mph.

Lorretta Hess, master gardener at Country Gardens Nursery in Kaysville, said her favorite thing to do is plant.

She spent Friday morning picking up downed saplings. Hess said wiring around the trees helps keep them upright, but they can still fall over in strong gusts like the ones that hit Utah Thursday night.

Last year, because of high winds, she said they spent hours picking up saplings.

We're going on round 2 of extreme winds in Northern Utah!

“Some of the plants are more delicate to the winds, and so, they’re better to plant in areas where they get less wind, of course,” Hess said.

Hess said they have just started planting for this season, so plants and flowers will be in full bloom come April and May.

Peak totals so far

NWS reported peak gusts in the 60s on Friday morning along U.S. Highway 89 near the Weber River. A 70 mph gust was reported in Park Lane just after 8 a.m.

Peak totals so far from the ongoing downslope wind event: 🌬️Logan Peak: 85 mph

🌬️ North Brigham City: 70 mph

More reports available here: https://t.co/11BiW6VzJ9

An 85 mph gust blasted Logan Peak, and a 70 mph gust hit North Brigham.

Winter weather driving conditions were severe on the highway between Kanab and Big Water, according to the NWS.

Occasional winter driving conditions are occurring along US-89 between Kanab and Big Water continuing into tonight.