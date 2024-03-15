SUGAR HOUSE — Spring break is here and Verizon in Sugar House showed us some new high-tech gadgets to pack for your trip.

“If you’re going to be traveling, you’re going to want a smartphone that takes great photos,” Verizon’s Liz Gelardi said. She was talking about the new Galaxy S24.

“It comes with an AI-powered circle to search feature,” Gelardi said. “All you do is hit this button, circle, and all of the Google search results shows up.”

There’s also a live translation feature in this gadget.

“I need that. I’m going to the Paris Olympics and I don’t speak French very well,” KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua said.

Velardi added, “You can make dinner reservations. This could help you get around.”

You can pair your phone with the high-tech Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It’s a fitness tracker. You can text, make phone calls, and pair it with Shockz conduction headphones.

“It helps you with your safety, your awareness. You can still hear your surroundings,” Gelardi said.

For kids, try the Gizmo Watch 3 Kids smartwatch.

“You can call. You can text. But that one also features video calling,” Gelardi said.

Add up to 20 contacts and track your child’s location. “As a parent, it’s that extra peace of mind,” Gelardi said.

If you’re staying close to home, Verizon offers a deal on its 5G home internet. It costs $35 a month. When you sign up, you can get a Nintendo Switch and a $200 Target gift card.