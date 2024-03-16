On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

NM State Police officer killed in apparent ambush by driver he tried to help, police say

Mar 16, 2024, 9:30 AM

New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare...

New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare was shot and killed on Friday. (New Mexico State Police via CNN Newsource)

(New Mexico State Police via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY REBEKAH RIESS, CNN


CNN

(TUCUMCARI, New Mexico, CNN)A New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot early Friday when he offered to help the driver of a disabled vehicle, who responded by shooting the officer twice and driving off with his patrol car, authorities said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Jaremy Smith, of Marion, South Carolina, the “armed and dangerous” man wanted in the apparent ambush attack on Interstate 40 that killed Officer Justin Hare, New Mexico State Police said.

“The last words that officer uttered on this earth was an offer to help the man who was about to kill him,” State Police Chief Troy Weisler said in a video message. “I am disgusted, and I am sickened by the actions of this cold-blooded murderer. We are bringing every resource to bear to bring Officer Hare’s killer to justice, and we will not rest until that is done.”

Around 5 a.m. local time, Hare was dispatched to assist a motorist who had a flat tire and was attempting to wave down other motorists on the interstate near Tucumcari in eastern New Mexico, Weisler said.

When Hare arrived, he parked behind Smith’s disabled vehicle. Smith approached Hare’s passenger side window, Weisler said.

“A short conversation ensued about repairing his tire, and Officer Hare offered to give the suspect a ride to town,” Weisler said.

Jaremy Smith is wanted in the killing of Officer Justin Hare, according to New Mexico State Police. (New Mexico State Police via CNN Newsource)

 

Then, without warning, Smith pulled out a firearm and shot Hare, and walked to the driver’s side and shot the officer again, before pushing Hare into the passenger seat and driving away in the patrol vehicle, Weisler said. The car was abandoned a short time later, Weisler said.

Smith is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property, police said.

Hare, who graduated from police recruit school in 2018, is survived by his parents, his girlfriend and two young children, the police chief said.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham acknowledged the death of the officer on X and offered her “heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow officers at this most difficult time.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

...

Sarah Dewberry and Jeff Winter

Pennsylvania shooting suspect barricaded with hostages in New Jersey after killing 3, town official says

A man has barricaded himself with several hostages in Trenton, New Jersey, after killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning, according to local officials.

17 minutes ago

Hoover standing in court....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Matt Hoover guilty of murder of Provo police officer

An eight-person jury found Matt Frank Hoover guilty of aggravated murder on Friday.

20 hours ago

Matt Frank Hoover walking to the Provo City Justice Court on Feb 29. (KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Officers testify of chaotic scene 5 years ago in trial of man accused of killing Provo officer

The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Provo police officer Joseph Shinners in 2019 is expected to end on Friday after prosecutors finished presenting evidence.

2 days ago

iron prison bars...

Cary Schwanitz

St. George man on parole for murder sent back to prison for weapons possession

A St. George man out on parole after serving out his murder sentence has returned to prison for unlawful possession of weapons.

3 days ago

Casings...

Michael Houck

Man booked for fatally shooting a man in Bountiful during alleged drug deal

A man is facing murder charges after he allegedly fatally shot another man during a drug deal that resulted in at least 18 bullets being fired. 

5 days ago

(FILE) Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Police in search for shooting suspect after downtown SLC shooting

One person was injured in a downtown overnight shooting. Officers are still searching for the suspected shooter.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

NM State Police officer killed in apparent ambush by driver he tried to help, police say