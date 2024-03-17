One dead after officer-involved shooting on Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — One man is dead following a shooting involving law enforcement personnel in Taylorsville Sunday afternoon.

The Unified Police Department said officers shot a man after he pulled a gun on them.

The incident happened near 3954 W. 5820 South at around 12:30 p.m.

According to UPD, officers were there to talk about a domestic violence case.

Lt. Aaron Cheshire tells KSL incident occurred in the garage portion of the home. Police also said more than one officer fired at the individual.

“At some point during the investigation, during the incident, the suspect produced a weapon and there were officers that discharged their firearm,” Cheshire said to KSL.

Police said they aren’t sure if the man fired his weapon.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but later died. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police said the scene is expected to be closed for several more hours.

This story is developing and will be updated as further information is made available.