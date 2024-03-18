On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Taylorsville police seeking assistance in locating vehicle in possible abduction

Mar 17, 2024, 7:15 PM | Updated: 9:14 pm

Taylorsville police are are seeking help in locating a vehicle involved in a possible abduction. (T...

Taylorsville police are are seeking help in locating a vehicle involved in a possible abduction. (Taylorsville Police Department)

(Taylorsville Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a possible abduction of a 21-year-old man.

In a news release, police said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of 3800 W. 5700 South. Police are looking for a early 2000 white Jeep Liberty with a spare tire on the back. The vehicle also has black door handles and a gray front bumper.

Police said the 21-year-old man got into the vehicle. Witnesses told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot. The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about what took place is asked to call Taylorsville police at 801-840-4000.

(Taylorsville Police Department) (Taylorsville Police Department)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Outside of Simplicity Ink, a beauty salon in Midvale, on Sunday afternoon were local businesses tha...

Brianna Chavez

Local businesses host memorial fundraiser to help victim of deadly West Valley City crash

Outside of Simplicity Ink, a beauty salon in Midvale, on Sunday afternoon there were local businesses that set up shop hoping people will buy flowers, food, or drinks. But it was not to benefit them. The funds raised would go toward helping the family of Lizbeth Rodriguez.

3 hours ago

(Lisa Reitz Sa'u)...

Shelby Lofton and Becky Bruce

One dead after officer-involved shooting on Taylorsville

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the border of Kearns and Taylorsville Sunday afternoon.

6 hours ago

A teen is in critical condition after he was shot twice in the back of the head while driving in We...

Ashley Fredde

Teen critically injured after being shot in the back twice while driving

A teen was critically injured after he was shot in the back twice while he was driving his vehicle in West Valley City early Sunday, police said.

7 hours ago

FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)...

Mary Culbertson

Logan City police officer indicted for sexual abuse after allegedly groping woman while in squad car

A Logan police officer was indicted on a forcible sexual abuse charge after he allegedly called two women into his police car and then proceeded to inappropriately touch one of them as she left the vehicle.

8 hours ago

One person is dead after a wrong-way driver hit another car in North Salt Lake Sunday morning. Two ...

Mary Culbertson

Wrong-way crash in North Salt Lake kills 1, injures 2

One passenger was killed in a wrong-way crash on Legacy Pkwy on Sunday.

11 hours ago

In separate blocks of today's episode, Camille N. Johson, General Relief Society President for the ...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Camille N. Johnson & Ganel-Lyn Condie

In separate blocks of today's episode, Camille N. Johson, General Relief Society President for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Ganel-Lyn Condie join the show to discuss International Women's Day and mental health.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Taylorsville police seeking assistance in locating vehicle in possible abduction