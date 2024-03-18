Taylorsville police seeking assistance in locating vehicle in possible abduction

TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a possible abduction of a 21-year-old man.

In a news release, police said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of 3800 W. 5700 South. Police are looking for a early 2000 white Jeep Liberty with a spare tire on the back. The vehicle also has black door handles and a gray front bumper.

Police said the 21-year-old man got into the vehicle. Witnesses told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot. The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about what took place is asked to call Taylorsville police at 801-840-4000.