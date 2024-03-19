SALT LAKE CITY — As prices for things like housing in Utah continue to increase, so does tuition. The University of Utah is looking for approval of a tuition hike for next school year, and it’s not the only one.

“Based on legislative appropriations, really this year what we are asking the state Board of Higher Ed to approve is a 3.5% increase,” said Chris Nelson, a spokesperson for the University of Utah.

Additionally, Utah State University, Southern Utah University, and Salt Lake Community College are all reportedly pursuing tuition increases. These hikes come the year after Gov. Spencer Cox ordered a freeze on tuition increases. Now, colleges are looking at their budgets to make sure they can meet their current needs.

“When we look at recruiting faculty and staff to run the programs, compensation plays a role in real estate prices,” Nelson said. “So, I think as Utah’s economy [goes] in a positive way, there are some downstream impacts.

Nelson argues that while tuition is going up, they still have among the cheapest tuition among Big 12 and Pac-12 universities.

“Modest tuition increases, while frustrating for our students, it does ensure that we can have top faculty, top programs and make sure students are getting the best value they can get,” Nelson stated.

The Utah Board of Higher Education will meet on Friday to discuss the proposed tuition hikes.