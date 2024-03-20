On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Penguin Love: Gentoo penguin educational series is a success at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Mar 19, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is launching a new educational series, involving gentoo penguins. And it’s making a splash.

It’s breeding season for the 20 gentoo penguins who live at the aquarium. And as their keepers explain to KSL TV, many of the animals will move on from their chosen mate after a certain amount of time.

“Gentoos are what’s called sub-antarctic penguins,” said Karli Healy, a penguin keeper at the aguarium. “And basically that means that they come from islands kind of surrounding Antarctica and then the Antarctic Peninsula. But they’re not on the main island of Antarctica.”

Healy, who has worked with penguins for 10 years, said the gentoos are known for their orange beaks and feet and their long tails.

Currently, the aguarium has 11 males and nine females.

“So it’s not exactly even,” Healy said.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is launching a new educational series, involving gentoo penguins, shown here on March 19, 2024. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is launching a new educational series, involving gentoo penguins, shown here on March 19, 2024. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is launching a new educational series, involving gentoo penguins, shown here on March 19, 2024. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV) The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is launching a new educational series, involving gentoo penguins, shown here on March 19, 2024. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

Gentoo penguins seeking attention

And with mating season running February through March, Healy said the animals are seeking attention right now.

“We just put the rocks in like the main part of the habitat,” Healy said. “And then it’s the penguins’ jobs to pick the individual pebbles that they want to choose which nest space they want and they will go through and they’ll pick up which pebbles they want and take it over to their chosen nest spot and they will put them on the ground, and both male and female will pick pebbles.”

Healy said the gentoos will share their nest with their special someone for several months. However, that can change anytime throughout this season or year to year.

“One of the biggest behaviors that we see as a courtship behavior is a bow,” she said. “So both penguins will bow, like move their beak towards the ground. They’ll open their beak and make a very slight, like hissing noise.”

Cold dating tactics?

Healy said that the penguins typically have good eyesight. They know what they’re choosing, and sometimes it’s not monogamy.

“It’s like, you’re my buddy, I’ve picked you for the season,” Healy said. “But that doesn’t mean that while you’re sitting on the nest and you’re distracted, I might go have fun some fun and then I’ll come back to you.”

These kinds of penguins are used to winter conditions. And as such, their dating tactics can be cold.

“We have also seen Poppy and Roto in the same nest where Ava has been in the past,” Healy said. “So we don’t know if she’s going to get kicked out.”

Healy said a couple that has become fan favorites is Coco and Gossmer.

“They are the only couple that we have had that has stayed together since we very first got them,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

potato the beave...

Mike Anderson

Wildlife rehabilitation center relocating to smaller space with big need remaining

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is getting into a smaller, temporary space

24 minutes ago

A car travels on Utah's Interstate 15....

Mary Culbertson

‘What in the world’; UHP troopers surprised by 12-year-old driver after police chase

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were surprised by a 12-year-old girl who they found driving a car they'd been attempting to stop as it traveled down I-15.

57 minutes ago

red and blue lights above a yellow band of lights...

Alexander Campbell

Motorcycle collision kills one in Farr West

One man was killed on Tuesday following an collision between a motorcycle and Ford truck, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

1 hour ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

UHP seeks information on road rage incident from earlier this month

The Utah High Patrol is seeking the public's assistance on a road rage incident from earlier this month. 

1 hour ago

The huge number of visitors have managers planning changes at Zion National Park...

Daniel Woodruff

Zion National Park seeks public comment on redesign plan to deal with congestion

Here's why changes could be coming soon to Zion National Park.

2 hours ago

The Utah Fusion All-Stars team RAMPAGE was one of five teams selected to perform at the U.S. All-St...

Mary Culbertson

South Jordan exceptional cheerleading team selected to compete in All-Star world championships

An exceptional group of athletes in a cheerleading team in South Jordan is one of five teams headed to the U.S. All-Stars Federation world championships.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Penguin Love: Gentoo penguin educational series is a success at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium