Wildlife rehabilitation center relocating to smaller space with big need remaining

Mar 19, 2024, 6:43 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm

potato the beave...

Potato, the baby beaver, is in The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, including as it prepares to move on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

(Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A tough moving Tuesday for a nonprofit that helps injured animals. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is getting into a smaller, temporary space.

The new location on Washington Boulevard has about half the space the shelter is used to. It’s an old house with a commercial building attached, and with spring here, they know animals will soon need help.

Moving day is never easy, especially when it’s one you’re not excited about.

a moving truck

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is relocating, on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“Most of the emotional stuff is gone. It’s just we’ve accepted what we’re doing,” Buz Marthaler said. He and Dalyn Marthaler run the  place to help injured animals, mostly birds. It’s something they can’t do right now.

“Yeah, it’s just important because Utah needs it,” Buz Marthaler said. “We need more.”

It’s the kind of help that always seems to be in high demand. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah has already moved most of its animals to other smaller, licensed rescues. It’s a bit tougher now, especially with spring here.

“Every day that we’re closed, animals are going without help,” Dalyn Marthaler said.

One animal still here: Potato, the baby beaver. The Division of Wildlife Resources is working on either releasing him a bit early or getting him to another temporary home.

The Marthalers won’t be able to help aquatic animals in this new space. They’ll also have far less capacity.

They have concerns.

Potato, the baby beaver, is in The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, including as it prepares to move on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The new Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Potato, the baby beaver, is in The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, including as it prepares to move on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is relocating, on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is relocating, on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is relocating, on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is relocating, on March 19, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“When the public takes it into their own hands because they have no place to go. It’s never a good thing for the animal, and it can be very emotional to the individual when they think they can do it. And then the animal dies,” Buz Marthaler said.

In the meantime, they need to be out as plans are quickly moving for an expansion of the dinosaur park next door, including a new building for preparing upcoming exhibits.

The Marthalers said one thing making Tuesday easier is all the community support — from volunteers to donors to this West Haven moving company — donating three trucks and a whole lot of  people power.

“The community support has been so huge. Without that, we wouldn’t be able to make this move for sure,” Dalyn Marthaler said. “Having these guys here is a huge relief.”

The Marthalers hope to be able to reopen in approximately a month. They are already looking for land to build their future permanent space.

