Casey Scott gives away bro hugs and gas cards
Mar 20, 2024, 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott is giving away $50 gas cards and bro hugs to a few lucky Utah drivers!
An 8-year-old child was injured in an auto-pedestrian crash across the street from Mary Jackson Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
31 minutes ago
Two Provo City School District employees were reinstated following an investigation involving a principal and assistant principal.
1 hour ago
One person was injured when they were carjacked in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.
1 hour ago
A Texas man who claimed he kept getting bumped from his flights at the Salt Lake City International Airport, allegedly tried to sneak on a plane and now faces Stowaway charges.
1 hour ago
The NCAA Tournament is returning to Salt Lake, so what are the odds of picking a perfect bracket this year?
4 hours ago
It's certainly not the biggest public works project ever, but the new North Ogden law enforcement center is as big as it gets in the northern Weber County city.
4 hours ago
