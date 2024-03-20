On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Dorothy’s ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ were stolen. 19 years later, they’re finally back home

Mar 20, 2024, 2:56 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" have made their way back to their...

Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" have made their way back to their former owner, years after they were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum. (Jeff Baenen, Associated Press)

(Jeff Baenen, Associated Press)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SCOTTIE ANDREW, CNN


CNN

GRAND RAPIDS, Minnesota (CNN)A pair of ruby slippers, famously donned by Judy Garland (in character as Dorothy Gale) in “The Wizard of Oz,” has been returned to its owner years after the shoes were stolen from a museum dedicated to the actress.

FBI agents on Monday reunited collector Michael Shaw with the shoes at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The agency said that Shaw “likened the experience to a heartfelt reunion with a long-lost friend.”

The reunion is short-lived, though: The shoes will embark on a whirlwind journey around the world in the coming months, courtesy of Heritage Auctions, before they’ll be sold and sent to their final home — Kansas, perhaps?

Michael Shaw is pictured being reunited with the slippers he owned for the first time since they were stolen in 2005. FBI agents discovered the shoes in a 2018 sting operation and sent them to the Smithsonian to confirm their authenticity. (FBI Minneapolis)

The Garland Museum, for its part, told CNN affiliate KARE that it’s working to buy the shoes for display in the museum, which is housed in Garland’s restored childhood home. Minnesota state legislators are also interested in keeping the shoes at the museum. A state senator this week introduced a bill that would allocate funds to the state’s historical society, so it can purchase the dazzling footwear and display it at Garland’s former home.

The slippers were stolen from the museum in 2005, but were recovered in 2018 during a sting operation in Minneapolis, according to the US District Attorney’s Office of North Dakota. Terry Martin and Jerry Hal Saliterman, both in their 70s, were separately charged with the theft. Martin pleaded guilty last year, while Saliterman, who was charged just this week, maintains that he’s innocent. Before Saliterman was identified, Martin’s lawyer said Martin’s associate in the crime allegedly believed the slippers to have been made with actual rubies. (The shoes are merely painted red and covered in sequins, according to the Smithsonian.)

Though the slippers, which Garland’s Dorothy famously clicked together three times to send herself — and “her little dog too,” of course — back home from Oz, aren’t encrusted in gems, they’re extremely valuable: The US District Attorney’s Office of North Dakota estimated the shoes are currently worth around $3.5 million.

“The Wizard of Oz,” frequently cited as one of the greatest films of all time, ushered in a grand new era of studio filmmaking when it premiered in 1939 — and Dorothy’s ruby slippers, brought to life in glorious Technicolor onscreen, are among its enduring and most-beloved artifacts.

Only four pairs of the slippers used in the film are still known to exist, per the North Dakota attorney’s office. One pair is housed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, though they were initially mismatched: Garland’s name was written on the inside of both shoes, but with different numbers, indicating that each shoe belonged to a different pair used throughout filming. (And though both shoes were covered in felt on the bottom to quiet the sound of Garland’s footsteps as she danced on set, one slipper also showed significantly more wear than the other.)

It wasn’t until Smithsonian experts were tasked by the FBI with confirming the authenticity of the stolen pair, after their recovery in 2018, that the museum’s slippers found their long-lost matches: The stolen shoes were respectively marked with “#1-” and “#6 Judy Garland,” just like the pair displayed at the Smithsonian. The two pairs remain mismatched, though, Smithsonian entertainment curator Ryan Lintelman told CNN.

Several of the known pairs have made the journey from Garland’s feet to fan collections: An MGM costumer discovered a few pairs of ruby slippers on the studio lot in 1970 — one pair was auctioned that year, and eventually donated to the Smithsonian — and he kept at least two pairs for himself, though Shaw later bought one of them. Another of the original pairs is on display at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ museum, donated by a group of benefactors including Leonardo DiCaprio. And in 1939, a lucky Tennessee teenager won slippers worn on-screen in a contest, which she kept until the late 1980s, when she sold them to a fellow movie fan.

Actor Debbie Reynolds, matriarch of another Hollywood dynasty, also bought a rare pair from the lucky MGM costumer — prototype slippers with curly toes that were never used in the film.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to Sebby's Corner in north London,...

Jill Lawless and Sylvia Hui, Associated Press

A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumor mill. That’s a tall order

A British newspaper says Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home. It's the first reported footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers per...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Jonas Brothers to headline 2024 Stadium of Fire concert

You're going to want to "Remember This": The Freedom Festival announced Friday the headliner act for the 2024 Stadium of Fire concert will be the famous pop band the Jonas Brothers.

2 days ago

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Po, voiced by Jack Black, in a scene from DreamWork...

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ repeats at No. 1 on the box office charts

“ Kung Fu Panda 4 ” stayed at the top of the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. The Universal and DreamWorks Animation movie earned $30 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobi...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Bad Bunny sues alleged bootlegger over videos posted to YouTube from Salt Lake City show

Bad Bunny's performance last month in Salt Lake City is now at the center of a federal court case.

5 days ago

Getro Joseph, a cellist from Haiti who is living in Utah as a student and is a member of the Utah S...

Shelby Lofton

Haitian man living in Utah describes violence impacting his friends, family

A Haitian cellist who plays for the Utah Symphony says gang violence has intensified in his home country, leading to neighborhood raids and limited food and water.

5 days ago

Handsome man in front of a printed screen...

Associated Press

Actor Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking in Yellowstone park thermal area, must pay $1,500

Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, pleaded guilty Thursday to stepping off a trail in a thermal area during a November visit to Yellowstone National Park.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Dorothy’s ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ were stolen. 19 years later, they’re finally back home