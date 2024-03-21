On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

One killed in wrong-way crash involving military bus; SB I-15 closed in Salt Lake City

Mar 21, 2024, 7:13 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

BY JOSH ELLIS


SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a wrong-way crash that has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a wrong-way pickup truck crashed into a bus loaded with 22 Army ROTC cadets from Utah State University before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The pickup truck driver was critically injured and later died. Troopers have not identified that driver.

The bus driver, a full-time active-duty service member, suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Lt. Col. Angelique Pifer with USU’s Army ROTC. No serious injuries had been reported among the cadets on the bus, but one was taken to a hospital for stitches.

Another bus arrived and transported the cadets to Camp Williams for spring field training exercises. The cadets will return to Logan after this weekend’s exercises.

Troopers have temporarily closed the freeway and are detouring all southbound traffic off I-15 at 600 North in Salt Lake City, creating massive delays that stretch past Beck Street.

Roden estimated the closure could last through 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Utah Department of Transportation said this was the seventh wrong-way crash of the year.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated as new information becomes available. 

